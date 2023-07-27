Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Junior doctors in England announce further strikes next month

It will be their fifth round of strikes in a long-running pay dispute with the government

Health minister Will Quince says the announcement of further strikes is ‘hugely disappointing’. (Image credit: parliament.uk)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

JUNIOR doctors in England will walk out for four days from August 11-15, their fifth round of strikes so far in a long-running pay dispute with the government, the British Medical Association (BMA) said on Wednesday (26).

Earlier this month, junior doctors were offered a six per cent pay rise and £1,250 consolidated increase as part of a broader round of public sector pay awards for 2023/24 made by the government in a bid to end months of crippling strikes.

But the BMA, which represents about 45,000 junior doctors in England, said the offer was still a pay cut in real terms and described it as having “missed a huge opportunity.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has said it was a final offer and the government will not negotiate again.

“It is not for Rishi Sunak to decide that negotiations are over before he has even stepped in the room. This dispute will end only at the negotiating table,” co-chairs of the BMA junior doctors committee Robert Laurenson and Vivek Trivedi said.

Junior health minister Will Quince said the announcement of further strikes was “hugely disappointing”.

“Our award balances the need to keep inflation in check while recognising the incredibly important work they do. I urge the BMA to put patients first by ending their hugely disruptive strikes immediately,” he said in a statement.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka reflects on ‘black July’ tragedy 40 years later
News
Thousands of students left in limbo as university marking strike continues
News
Cargo ship fire: Indian crew member killed, 20 injured
News
Campaign urges men to call out sexist behaviour
News
Expected surge in ill health to pose challenges for NHS
News
Indian businessman Ravi Ruia buys mansion in central London
News
Indian woman’s father disowns her following marriage to Pakistani friend
News
Indian mission issues alert over fraud calls to diaspora members, students
News
Unity event at Hindu Jain temple to mark anniversary of Pittsburgh shooting
UK
Kwasi Kwarteng ignored warnings on borrowing: Report
News
Back on public view, Koh-i-Noor carries weight of UK’s colonial past
News
Starmer warns of complacency amid row over Uxbridge defeat
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW