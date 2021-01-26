Johnson says India 'is very close to his heart' in his Republic Day message - EasternEye
Trending Now

Johnson says India ‘is very close to his heart’ in his Republic Day message


FILE PHOTO: India prime minister Narendra Modi (right) shakes hands with new British prime minister Boris Johnson (PTI Photo)
FILE PHOTO: India prime minister Narendra Modi (right) shakes hands with new British prime minister Boris Johnson (PTI Photo)

UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday(26) greeted India on Republic Day and said that both the countries are working side-by-side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic.



In his video message to celebrate the birth of an ‘extraordinary Constitution’ that established India ‘as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world’”, Johnson reiterated his plans to visit India in the coming months.

Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark India’s 72nd Republic Day. But he had to call off the visit to focus on the domestic crisis unleashed by the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK at the end of last year.

“I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our common struggle against Covid has kept me in London,” said Johnson.



“As I speak, our two countries are working side by side to develop, produce and distribute vaccines that will help to free humanity from the pandemic. And thanks to the combined efforts of Britain, India and many other nations, we are on the road to success against Covid. So, I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship, and striving for the quantum leap in our relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have both pledged to achieve.”

“Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very happy Republic Day,” the prime minister added.












Most Popular

Healing needs courage

Mallya's extradition from UK delayed due to legal issues, India tells top court

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to resume production in July

Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary special: Top 5 songs of the actor

Chiranjeevi-starrer Telugu remake of Lucifer launched with fanfare



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×