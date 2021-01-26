Johnson says India ‘is very close to his heart’ in his Republic Day message

UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday(26) greeted India on Republic Day and said that both the countries are working side-by-side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic.







In his video message to celebrate the birth of an ‘extraordinary Constitution’ that established India ‘as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world’”, Johnson reiterated his plans to visit India in the coming months.

Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark India’s 72nd Republic Day. But he had to call off the visit to focus on the domestic crisis unleashed by the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK at the end of last year.

“I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our common struggle against Covid has kept me in London,” said Johnson.







“As I speak, our two countries are working side by side to develop, produce and distribute vaccines that will help to free humanity from the pandemic. And thanks to the combined efforts of Britain, India and many other nations, we are on the road to success against Covid. So, I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship, and striving for the quantum leap in our relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have both pledged to achieve.”

“Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very happy Republic Day,” the prime minister added.

“I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship, and striving for the quantum leap in our relationship that Prime Minister @narendramodi and I have both pledged to achieve”.



– British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson‘s #RepublicDay message for India pic.twitter.com/HzN6SGcZu2 — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) January 26, 2021











