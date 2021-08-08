Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 427,862
Total Cases 31,934,455
Today's Fatalities 491
Today's Cases 39,070
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 427,862
Total Cases 31,934,455
Today's Fatalities 491
Today's Cases 39,070

HEADLINE STORY

Johnson allegedly threatened to demote Rishi Sunak over leaked letter

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (L) and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

British prime minister Boris Johnson is said to have been furious over a letter being leaked to the media last week, which claimed his chancellor Rishi Sunak had written to push for easier international COVID-19 travel norms ahead of a planned review.

The reaction followed media reports that Sunak had written to his boss, calling for a significant easing of the coronavirus travel restrictions, warning that they were damaging the economy.

According to The Sunday Times, which reported on the letter last Sunday, Johnson is said to have been “apoplectic” with anger and even suggested a demotion for Sunak from the powerful treasury department to take charge of health.

“The problem was that the first Johnson knew of the letter was when details of it appeared in the media,” the report said.

Quoting a senior source from a meeting, it said that Johnson then went on to say in the presence of around a dozen officials that he had been thinking about a change.

“’Maybe it’s time we looked at Rishi as the next secretary of state for health. He could potentially do a very good job there.’ In an open meeting, after ranting about Rishi, he then suggested the chancellor could be demoted in the next reshuffle,” the source said.

The newspaper pointed out that Johnson is known for his “off-the-cuff” remarks, often made in jest.

While Downing Street refused to comment on “private conversations”, allies of Sunak insisted he remains focussed on his current brief to revive the COVID-hit UK economy.

“The chancellor is solely focused on securing the country’s economic recovery and continuing to protect and create jobs,” ITV News quoted a treasury department source as saying.

Meanwhile, Sunak is preparing for a tough budget, known as the autumn spending review, in the coming weeks.

There have been reports of how this has put him on a collision course with his boss Johnson, who is determined on spending on projects while budgets remain constrained due to the costs incurred due to the pandemic.

Reports of clashes between No. 10 and No. 11 Downing Street – the office of the UK prime minister and chancellor respectively – have been doing the rounds for some time, amid the economic pressures triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

However, it is generally believed that a cabinet reshuffle is not on the cards for the coming months.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Olympics
Indian hockey captain hits out at racist abuse
Olympics
India showers cash on Olympic hero Chopra
HEADLINE STORY
Rain prevents grandstand finish to England-India 1st Test
News
Sharma urges world to act fast to stop climate change catastrophe
Olympics
Jason Kenny wins 7th gold to become Britain’s greatest Olympian
NEWS
Neeraj Chopra becomes second Indian to win gold in Olympics
News
GMB’s Dr Amir Khan contacts police over increasing online abuse and death threats
INDIA
India shows greenlight to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine
News
Mother ‘instantly knew’ her son was behind knife attack and was shot dead
News
UK warns Britons in Afghanistan to leave immediately
HEADLINE STORY
Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain arrives
News
Sharma draws flak for trips to 30 countries in seven months
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Johnson allegedly threatened to demote Rishi Sunak over leaked letter
Hip-hop dream thrives in India’s largest slum
Indian hockey captain hits out at racist abuse
India showers cash on Olympic hero Chopra
Rain prevents grandstand finish to England-India 1st Test
Sharma urges world to act fast to stop climate change…