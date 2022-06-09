Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

John Lyon School hosts Indian High Commission officials

Shitanshu Chaurasiya and Amish Tripathi spent an eventful day with the pupils which included an excellence programme and yoga session.

Amish Tripathi, author and director of the Nehru Centre, London, addresses an audience at the John Lyon School. (Picture: John Lyon School)

By: Shubham Ghosh

JOHN Lyon School, Harrow-on-the-Hill, on Wednesday (8) hosted two events supported by the High Commission of India, London.

The school welcomed Shitanshu Chaurasiya, first secretary of the Indian High Commission, and Amish Tripathi, author and director of the Nehru Centre — the cultural wing of the High Commission of India in the UK.

The distinguished duo were greeted by Katherine Haynes, head, John Lyon School; her deputy Andy Sims and Florence Weinberg, the school’s director of admissions.

John Lyon School and Indian High Commission
Students take part in an outdoor yoga session at John Lyon School on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Picture: John Lyon School)

During their visit, Chaurasiya and Tripathi met a small number of pupils and staff over light refreshments in the school’s Red House. There, a variety of India-related issues were discussed informally.

Chaurasiya inaugurated the first event explaining his role and the work the High Commission of India, London, does. He then presented Haynes with books for the school’s library, personally donated by the high commissioner.

Haynes reciprocated by presenting the High Commission with an oak plant, grown using an acorn from one of the oldest trees at the school.

John Lyon School and Indian High Commission
Shitanshu Chaurasiya, first secretary of the High Commission of India, presents books to Katherine Haynes, the head of John Lyon School, for its library. (Picture: John Lyon School)

This brief introduction was followed by an engaging and thought-provoking excellence programme talk by Tripathi entitled ‘Understanding India: Among the oldest living Civilisations’.

The talk was delivered to a packed New Memorial Hall, comprising Year 7 and Year 8 pupils.

Tripathi initially discussed his broad career journey– from a banker to an author to a film producer and diplomat — and then answered questions prepared by four students of the school: Eric, Jon, Troj and Ayaan.

The questions covered various topics — from the history of India to its relationship with the UK to the effect of the ongoing war in Ukraine on India.

John Lyon School and Indian High Commission
Shitanshu Chaurasiya, first secretary of the High Commission of India in the UK, interacts with a student of John Lyon School. (Picture: John Lyon School)

Tripathi’s talk was interactive and energetic, and the pupils were captivated throughout.

The second event was an outdoor yoga session on the Red House lawn, both as an early celebration of International Yoga Day (June 21) and to boost physical and mental health. The session was conducted by Joemie Moes, who teaches biology at the school, and was attended by a number of pupils and staff members.

The school thanked Chaurasiya, Tripathi and the High Commission of India for visiting it and expressed hope that there will be many more collaborations.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Believe it or not: Staring at your phone for too long can reduce your lifespan!
UK
Pharmacists and nurses at GP clinics will be allowed to issue sick notes soon to…
News
Gujarat woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy – see viral wedding pictures
News
Average cost of filling up car in UK crosses £100 mark
UK
Campaigners launch court bid to prevent UK-Rwanda asylum flights
News
Age to buy cigarettes in England should rise every year, review says
News
Don’t know how they explain it to their conscience: Naseeruddin Shah on the…
News
UK economic growth will ‘grind to a halt’, warns British Chambers of Commerce
News
‘Representation matters,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she wishes ‘luck and love’ to Farhan…
PAKISTAN
Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan’s Karachi
News
China eyeing high-speed rail network in Bangladesh
News
Ireland, UK envoys meet Goa CM; seek quick conclusion to case of rape…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Believe it or not: Staring at your phone for too…
John Lyon School hosts Indian High Commission officials
Pharmacists and nurses at GP clinics will be allowed to…
Russo Brothers heap praises on Dhanush, say ‘he is fantastic…
Gujarat woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy – see…
Average cost of filling up car in UK crosses £100…