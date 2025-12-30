Skip to content
Jofra Archer in England squad for T20 World Cup

Seamer Saqib Mahmood could not retain his place

Jofra Archer during an England training session at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 25, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod Thomas Dec 30, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
ENGLAND named fast bowler Jofra Archer in their provisional squad for the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday (30) despite a side strain that prematurely ended his Ashes campaign in Australia earlier this month.

The 15-member squad for the World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 also includes Nottinghamshire seamer Josh Tongue, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Beginning on January 22, England will play three one-day internationals and an equal number of T20s in Sri Lanka before heading into the World Cup.

"Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer is included in the provisional T20 World Cup squad but will miss the tour of Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation with the England medical team following the left-side strain sustained during the third Ashes test in Adelaide earlier this month," the ECB said.

Batters Jamie Smith and Jordan Cox have been axed while seamer Saqib Mahmood could not retain his place either.

England picked Ben Duckett in both the T20 and ODI squads despite the opener's ongoing run drought in the Ashes series.

The Harry Brook-led team will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.

England are 1-3 behind in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia and their performance in the T20 World Cup could determine the future of their leadership, including coach Brendon McCullum and team director Rob Key.

England T20 squad for Sri Lanka tour and World Cup: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer (World Cup only), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse (Sri Lanka tour only), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

England ODI squad for Sri Lanka tour: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood

(Reuters)

Josh Tongue (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Scott Boland on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test match between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images).

England trail Australia by 46 after 20 wickets fall on dramatic first day at MCG

ENGLAND endured a tough opening day of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, slipping to 110 all out after dismissing Australia for 152 to trail by 46 runs after a dramatic 20 wickets fell.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss on a green pitch under overcast skies and his fast bowlers made early use of the conditions, bowling Australia out inside a day in front of 94,199 spectators.

Keep Reading Show less
