Root matches Ponting with 41st ton as Head leads Australia reply

JOE ROOT struck 160 as England were bowled out for 384 in the fifth and final Ashes Test on Monday, before Travis Head counter-attacked with an unbeaten 91 to pull Australia back into the match.

Root’s innings was his 41st Test century, drawing him level with Ricky Ponting. He was dismissed by a caught-and-bowled from Michael Neser, who finished with figures of 4-60.

Australia negotiated the final session of day two at the sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground, reaching 166-2 at stumps. Jake Weatherald made 21 and Marnus Labuschagne scored 48, while Head and nightwatchman Neser were unbeaten at the close.

“I think it's set interestingly,” Root told TNT Sports.

He added: “Most important for us is not panicking, not dwelling too much on what happened here.

“It's how we respond tomorrow morning and maximise that chance first up.”

Weatherald, who was seeking a big score after criticism, was dropped twice in three balls by Root and Ben Duckett before being trapped lbw by Ben Stokes.

Head scored freely, hitting three boundaries in the second over from Matthew Potts, who replaced the injured Gus Atkinson. He reached his half-century from 55 balls.

Labuschagne hit seven boundaries before edging Stokes to Jacob Bethell at gully. The pair exchanged words between overs, with the England captain directing an expletive at the batsman.

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already retained the Ashes. England are chasing another win after their victory in Melbourne.

“Fresh start tomorrow,” said Neser.

“But the wicket seems to be quickening up just a little bit, so we're going to be mindful of that tomorrow.”

England resumed on 211-3 and lost Harry Brook for 84, Stokes for 0 and Jamie Smith for 46 before lunch. Will Jacks made 27, Brydon Carse 1 and Josh Tongue 0 as England lost their remaining wickets in the second session.

Root began the day on 72 and reached his century off 146 balls. The 35-year-old had started the series without a hundred in Australia across three previous Ashes tours but ended that run with 138 in the Brisbane Test.

His innings in Sydney moved him to joint third on the all-time Test centuries list with Ponting on 41, behind Sachin Tendulkar on 51 and Jacques Kallis on 45.

Root and Brook had added 169 for the fourth wicket after England slipped to 57-3 on Sunday. Brook fell early on Monday, edging Scott Boland to Steve Smith at slip.

Stokes edged Mitchell Starc to Alex Carey after 11 balls. Smith was reprieved on 22 when Cameron Green overstepped, but was later dismissed by Labuschagne.

Root passed 150 for the 17th time before edging Neser to Green at gully. Tongue was out without scoring to end the innings.

