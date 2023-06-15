Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 15, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Joe Biden: Our freedoms have been put at risk by racism

Biden declared Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June and 19th, a federal holiday in 2021

US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff look on during a Juneteenth concert at the White House in Washington, US on June 13, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

By: Pramod Thomas

US president Joe Biden has denounced racism in the US and said the Juneteenth holiday was meant to help underscore American values that he said were under threat.

Speaking at the White House’s first big Juneteenth celebration, a concert that featured performances by singers Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald and Ledisi, Biden urged Americans to choose love over hate and to remember history, not erase it.

“As the past few years remind us, our freedoms have been put at risk by racism that’s still too powerful a force,” he said.

“Hate only hides… And when given oxygen, just a little oxygen, it comes roaring back out again, and we have to … stand up and deny it the oxygen. So Juneteenth as a federal holiday is meant to breathe a new life into the very essence of America.”

Biden declared Juneteenth – a portmanteau of June and 19th, also known as Emancipation Day – a federal holiday in 2021. It commemorates the day in 1865, after the Confederate states had surrendered to end the Civil War, when a Union general arrived in Texas to inform a group of enslaved African Americans of their freedom under President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

It has been a holiday in Texas since 1980. US presidents dating back to George W. Bush have marked Juneteenth from the White House, often with a somber statement.

Vice president Kamala Harris, the first black woman vice president, opened the evening at the White House with a description of the origins of the day and an introduction of 96-year-old Opal Lee, whose advocacy helped turn Juneteenth into a holiday.

“Make yourself a committee of one to change somebody’s mind,” Lee told the audience. “If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love.”

The White House described the event as a celebration of community, culture and music. It included music from marching bands from Morgan State University in Baltimore and Tennessee State University, in Nashville.

Other performers were dance group Step Afrika! and choirs from more historically black colleges and universities.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Renowned elephant conservationist to speak at UK parliament on Asian elephant crisis
UK
Nottingham stabbing: ‘Words cannot explain our devastation,’ says Dr Sanjoy Kumar
News
Indian and British writers draw book lovers to London’s Jaipur Literary Festival
News
Man charged with murder of Hyderabad student in London
UK
King Charles hosts reception to mark 75th anniversary of ‘Windrush’ arrivals
News
National Grid of Britain assures readiness to meet winter electricity demands
News
Greece pursues search after migrant boat sinking
News
Nottingham attacks: Suella Braverman urges people not to speculate
WORLD
Chinese-origin man convicted of assaulting and abusing Indian woman in Singapore
INDIA
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gales lash India and Pakistan coast ahead of storm’s landfall
News
Ranger: Diversity of parliament showcases ‘modernisation’ of British politics
News
Nuclear powers spend big on new weapons
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW