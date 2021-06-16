Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 379,573
Total Cases 29,633,105
Today's Fatalities 2,542
Today's Cases 62,224
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 379,573
Total Cases 29,633,105
Today's Fatalities 2,542
Today's Cases 62,224

Entertainment

Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das and more to headline Netflix series Choona

Jimmy Sheirgill (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Filmmaker Pushpendra Nath Misra, who previously directed Ghoomketu (2020), has begun production on his upcoming Netflix series Choona. The streaming show will mark his foray into the long-form series format.

Starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das, and Monika Panwar in principal roles, Choona is a heist comedy-drama, which follows an unlikely group of people who come together to take down a common enemy – a corrupt politician who has wronged them – using ‘jugaad‘ as their only weapon.

In addition to Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das, and Monika Panwar, the ensemble cast also features Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Gyanendra Tripathi, Chandan Roy, Atul Srivastava, and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

Talking about the show, Misra said, “What comes to your mind when you hear the word Choona? For me, it is the quintessentially Indian flavour of ‘choona lagaana’ (deceive someone).”

He added, “The excitement of discovering who deceived whom and how they did it is incomparable, especially when it is the weak pitted against the powerful. There is no synonym that can do justice to this feeling since we are all about the drama and rooting for the underdogs.”

Misra said that the show is the perfect blend of the heist genre with the “lightness of a comedy”.   “Put this together with amazingly talented actors in a long-form series format, and you get ‘Choona’,” he added.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Akshay Kumar’s debut series The End likely to start rolling later this year, says producer
FILM
Amazon Prime to premiere Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan on July 16
FILM
Salman Khan and Rajkumar Gupta in talks for an action thriller based on true events
FILM
Ayushmann Khurrana set for his hat-trick film with Colour Yellow Productions
FILM
Tripti Dimri joins Shahid Kapoor on the cast of Sujoy Ghosh’s next
Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia to make her television debut with MasterChef Telugu
Entertainment
Shefali Shah’s Someday to be screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart
Entertainment
Salman Khan starrer Bhaijaan to release on Diwali 2022?
E-GUIDE
Saahil: My new character is a dream role for me
E-GUIDE
Novel centred around literary festival offers breezy entertainment
E-GUIDE
Writing the wrongs suffered by women
Big Interview
Strong start to Janhvi’s journey
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar’s debut series The End likely to start rolling…
Amazon Prime to premiere Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan on July 16
Salman Khan and Rajkumar Gupta in talks for an action…
Ayushmann Khurrana set for his hat-trick film with Colour Yellow…
Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das and more to headline Netflix series…
Tripti Dimri joins Shahid Kapoor on the cast of Sujoy…