Trump claims five jets shot down during India-Pakistan conflict

"In fact, planes were being shot out of the air. Five, five, four or five, but I think five jets were shot down actually," Trump said while referring to the India-Pakistan conflict. He did not give further details.

Trump-Getty

Trump made the remarks during a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 20, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Friday that as many as five jets were shot down during the India-Pakistan hostilities that followed a terror attack in April in India's Kashmir. He added that the situation calmed after a ceasefire in May.

Trump made the remarks during a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House. He did not specify which country’s jets were shot down.

ALSO READ: US designates Kashmir attack group TRF as terrorist outfit

Pakistan has claimed it downed five Indian aircraft during the hostilities. In late May, India’s top military officer said the country had changed its tactics after initial losses and had gained an upper hand before the ceasefire was declared three days later.

India also claimed it shot down "a few planes" of Pakistan. Islamabad denied losing any aircraft but said its air bases had been hit.

Trump has repeatedly said he was responsible for the ceasefire between the two countries. On May 10, he announced the ceasefire on social media after the US held talks with both sides. India, however, has not agreed with Trump’s claims that it was a result of US intervention or threats to halt trade talks.

India has maintained that issues between New Delhi and Islamabad must be resolved bilaterally without outside involvement.

India is a key US partner in efforts to counter China's growing influence in Asia. Pakistan is also a US ally.

ALSO READ: Trump hosts Asim Munir, again claims role in ending India-Pakistan conflict

The conflict followed an April attack in India-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people and led to intense fighting between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, in the latest round of a long-standing rivalry.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack, while Pakistan denied any involvement and called for an impartial investigation.

The US condemned the attack but did not directly blame Pakistan.

On May 7, Indian jets bombed targets across the border, which New Delhi described as "terrorist infrastructure". This led to a series of retaliatory strikes involving fighter jets, drones, missiles, and artillery, resulting in dozens of deaths before the ceasefire was announced.

(With inputs from agencies)

