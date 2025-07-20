Trump claims five jets shot down during India-Pakistan conflict

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Friday that as many as five jets were shot down during the India-Pakistan hostilities that followed a terror attack in April in India's Kashmir. He added that the situation calmed after a ceasefire in May.

Trump made the remarks during a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House. He did not specify which country’s jets were shot down.

"In fact, planes were being shot out of the air. Five, five, four or five, but I think five jets were shot down actually," Trump said while referring to the India-Pakistan conflict. He did not give further details.

Pakistan has claimed it downed five Indian aircraft during the hostilities. In late May, India’s top military officer said the country had changed its tactics after initial losses and had gained an upper hand before the ceasefire was declared three days later.

India also claimed it shot down "a few planes" of Pakistan. Islamabad denied losing any aircraft but said its air bases had been hit.

Trump has repeatedly said he was responsible for the ceasefire between the two countries. On May 10, he announced the ceasefire on social media after the US held talks with both sides. India, however, has not agreed with Trump’s claims that it was a result of US intervention or threats to halt trade talks.

India has maintained that issues between New Delhi and Islamabad must be resolved bilaterally without outside involvement.

India is a key US partner in efforts to counter China's growing influence in Asia. Pakistan is also a US ally.

The conflict followed an April attack in India-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people and led to intense fighting between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, in the latest round of a long-standing rivalry.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack, while Pakistan denied any involvement and called for an impartial investigation.

The US condemned the attack but did not directly blame Pakistan.

On May 7, Indian jets bombed targets across the border, which New Delhi described as "terrorist infrastructure". This led to a series of retaliatory strikes involving fighter jets, drones, missiles, and artillery, resulting in dozens of deaths before the ceasefire was announced.

