Jeremy Clarkson bans cakes made from non-British ingredients in his pub

Pub recently lifted a ketchup ban after finding a fully UK-produced version

Clarkson has acknowledged that upholding a 100 per cent British policy comes with significant financial pressure

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 24, 2025
Highlights

  • Clarkson enforces rule banning cakes not made entirely with British ingredients
  • Policy part of his push to support British farming and local sourcing
  • Clarkson says his approach increases costs, but he refuses to compromise

Strict sourcing rules now apply to customers

Jeremy Clarkson has expanded his pledge to champion British farming by banning customers from bringing birthday cakes into his Oxfordshire pub unless they meet his standard of being made with 100 per cent British ingredients.

The former Top Gear presenter, who opened The Farmer’s Dog more than a year ago in Asthall near Burford, has insisted that every item served or consumed inside the pub must be sourced within a 16-mile radius or entirely produced in the UK. The rule, which already covers all items sold on the premises, has now been extended to guests celebrating special occasions.

According to reports, the pub informed one customer who asked about bringing a cake for a birthday gathering that the same sourcing rules applied. In an email reply, they were told: “As part of our commitment to back British farming, we kindly ask that only 100% British food products are brought into the pub, this sadly includes birthday cakes.”

Ketchup ban overturned after British producer steps up

Earlier this year, Clarkson made headlines after banning ketchup from his menu because he could not find a version made entirely from British ingredients. Signs inside the pub told diners not to request it.

The ban was lifted in August when UK condiment company Condimaniac created a recipe using ingredients that met the criteria, including tomatoes from the Isle of Wight, apple cider vinegar from Hampshire, British-produced sugar and Essex sea salt. The company supplied more than 1,000 bottles to The Farmer’s Dog after designing a natural thickener made from British onions and carrots.

Costs rise, but Clarkson stands firm

Clarkson has acknowledged that upholding a 100 per cent British policy comes with significant financial pressure. Writing in The Times, he said that basic items such as black pepper cost ten times more when sourced domestically instead of relying on imports.

He reflected that a “business-minded person” might abandon the approach because of the additional expense, noting that a hot dog made entirely from domestic ingredients could cost £45. Despite that, he has continued with the rule, saying he priced his menu based on the average cost of lunch at a typical Cotswolds pub rather than calculating profitability.

Clarkson admitted that he could lose around £10 per customer due to the pricing gap, but insisted the principle of supporting British farmers mattered more to him.

A campaign that continues to spark debate

The pub’s strict sourcing rules have divided opinion locally, particularly since concerns were raised last year about increased traffic after the success of Clarkson’s nearby Diddly Squat Farm Shop. Supporters praise his commitment to promoting local agriculture, while critics question the affordability and practicality of his approach.

For now, The Farmer’s Dog will continue operating under the same policy, meaning anyone planning to blow out birthday candles must make sure their sponge, jam and cream all come with a British passport.

