British Sikh MP Jeevun Sandher vows to strengthen UK-India ties

Jeevun Sandher (Photo: jeevunsandher.com)

By: Eastern Eye

Jeevun Sandher, newly elected MP for the Labour party after this month’s landslide victory, aims to rebuild trust in politics and strengthen ties with India and its diaspora. The British Sikh MP from Loughborough, a key constituency in the East Midlands, sees his role as an opportunity to enhance the relationship between the UK and India.

Highlighting the recent visit of UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to India, Sandher emphasised the importance the new government places on this bilateral relationship. He remarked, “From a personal perspective, I am part of the Indian diaspora, so I see it as a natural connection for the Labour party and the incoming Labour government.”

He noted the strategic significance of the UK-India partnership, mentioning the ongoing trade deal negotiations and the mutual benefits both nations could achieve. Born in Luton to parents who migrated from Punjab, Sandher frequently visits India and remains connected through his work with voluntary organisations like Labour Indians.

Sandher expressed pride in his Indian heritage and the contributions of the Indian community in the UK. Reflecting on his diverse background as an economist, political strategist, and former teacher in Somaliland, he feels well-prepared for his new role in Parliament.

In Loughborough, Sandher’s primary goals include increasing financial prosperity through clean energy investments, improving the NHS, and reducing crime by hiring more police officers and establishing youth hubs. He acknowledged the challenges ahead but remains optimistic about delivering on his promises.

The MP highlighted the wave of optimism following the recent election, recognising the significant challenges left by the previous Conservative government. Sandher is committed to achieving change and addressing the country’s current crisis, understanding the immense task at hand as he adapts to his new parliamentary role. (PTI)