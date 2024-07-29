  • Monday, July 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

British Sikh MP Jeevun Sandher vows to strengthen UK-India ties

In Loughborough, Sandher’s primary goals include increasing financial prosperity through clean energy investments, improving the NHS, and reducing crime by hiring more police officers and establishing youth hubs

Jeevun Sandher (Photo: jeevunsandher.com)

By: Eastern Eye

Jeevun Sandher, newly elected MP for the Labour party after this month’s landslide victory, aims to rebuild trust in politics and strengthen ties with India and its diaspora. The British Sikh MP from Loughborough, a key constituency in the East Midlands, sees his role as an opportunity to enhance the relationship between the UK and India.

Highlighting the recent visit of UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to India, Sandher emphasised the importance the new government places on this bilateral relationship. He remarked, “From a personal perspective, I am part of the Indian diaspora, so I see it as a natural connection for the Labour party and the incoming Labour government.”

He noted the strategic significance of the UK-India partnership, mentioning the ongoing trade deal negotiations and the mutual benefits both nations could achieve. Born in Luton to parents who migrated from Punjab, Sandher frequently visits India and remains connected through his work with voluntary organisations like Labour Indians.

Sandher expressed pride in his Indian heritage and the contributions of the Indian community in the UK. Reflecting on his diverse background as an economist, political strategist, and former teacher in Somaliland, he feels well-prepared for his new role in Parliament.

In Loughborough, Sandher’s primary goals include increasing financial prosperity through clean energy investments, improving the NHS, and reducing crime by hiring more police officers and establishing youth hubs. He acknowledged the challenges ahead but remains optimistic about delivering on his promises.

The MP highlighted the wave of optimism following the recent election, recognising the significant challenges left by the previous Conservative government. Sandher is committed to achieving change and addressing the country’s current crisis, understanding the immense task at hand as he adapts to his new parliamentary role. (PTI)

Related Stories
News

Crackdown after three students die in Delhi coaching centre flooding
News

Kemi Badenoch joins Conservative leadership race
News

Pakistan launches probe into ‘malicious social media campaigns’
News

Rajasthan and Arunachal join other BJP states in prioritising ex-Agniveers for uniformed services
News

Modi likely to visit Ukraine in August: Report
News

Protest coordinators taken into custody amidst nationwide unrest in Bangladesh
INDIA

Fifth Indian killed in Ukraine war
News

Reeves to accuse Tories of ‘cover-up’ over ‘broken economy’
News

Priti Patel enters Tory leadership race
News

Parents pay tribute to children who died in east London fire
News

Kamala Harris officially enters 2024 US presidential race
News

Paris Olympics: Five memorable moments from opening ceremony
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
JJ Valaya Modern elegance meets history in JJ Valaya’s ‘Muraqqa’ collection
Delhi coaching centre Crackdown after three students die in Delhi coaching centre flooding
Karan Johar Karan Johar thanks fans on first anniversary of ‘Rocky Aur…
Ranbir Kapoor praises Modi Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor praises prime minister Narendra Modi’s charm
Amitabh Bachchan Google lists Amitabh Bachchan statue in New Jersey as tourist…
Kemi Badenoch Kemi Badenoch joins Conservative leadership race
Sponsored Feature
‘Education always has value… it opens up your mind’