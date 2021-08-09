Website Logo
  • Monday, August 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 428,309
Total Cases 31,969,954
Today's Fatalities 447
Today's Cases 35,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 428,309
Total Cases 31,969,954
Today's Fatalities 447
Today's Cases 35,499

News

Javid urges review of ‘exploitative practices’ by PCR test firms

Britain’s health secretary Sajid Javid. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AFTER holidaymakers complained of huge prices and poor service from the firms offering PCR tests, UK’s health secretary has asked the competition watchdog to investigate “excessive” pricing and “exploitative practices”.

Sajid Javid has written a letter to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and has asked them to do a “rapid high-level” review to protect consumers.

A PCR test costs about £75 per person on average but prices could reach hundreds.

In his letter to CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli, Javid wrote: “I know that for too many people the cost of PCR testing can act as a barrier, especially for families who want to travel together.

“We have all experienced enormous disruption to our lives over this pandemic but it is not right if some families experience yet further disruption unnecessarily because of potentially unfair practices in the market for private travel tests.”

The health secretary has also requested immediate advice from the CMA on how to “stamp out any exploitative behaviour in this market”.

Despite the government having published a list of companies and clinics offering testing, there are reports of many having no full accreditation.

There are reports of PCR tests being offered for as little as £20, and more than £500. In addition to complaints about high charges, consumers have also reported not receiving test results or of being sent damaged PCR kits.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Hindus urge Nottingham brewery to remove goddess image from beer can
UK
UK ‘considering’ removing Pakistan from travel red list
News
London police officer faces probe over ‘offensive tweets’
UK
UK high court allows Nirav Modi to appeal against extradition
UK
Asian food bloggers call to boycott ‘curry’
News
Bangladesh arrests social media star for dance video at mosque
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge
PAKISTAN
Pakistan promises ‘foolproof security’ for Chinese workers
News
More action needed to tackle deep rooted racism in Sheffield
News
Security concern over safety of exiled Pakistani dissidents in UK
UK
Indian food challenge at Lily’s in Ashton
News
Johnson allegedly threatened to demote Rishi Sunak over leaked letter
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Hindus urge Nottingham brewery to remove goddess image from beer…
Australia crash to their lowest in T20 score as Bangladesh…
Javid urges review of ‘exploitative practices’ by PCR test firms
London police officer faces probe over ‘offensive tweets’
UK high court allows Nirav Modi to appeal against extradition
Caparo India launches new website