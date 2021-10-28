Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156

Entertainment

Javed Akhtar talks about FabIndia’s Jashn-e-Riwaaz controversy

Javed Akhtar (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday said that he fails to understand how a section of people took offence over the name of clothing brand FabIndia’s latest collection ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ as the Urdu phrase simply meant “a celebration of tradition”.

The brand was accused of “defacing” the Hindu festival of Diwali by naming its festive collection ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’. It eventually withdrew the promo after backlash from right-wing groups. In a tweet, Akhtar wondered what the point of conflict was.

“I failed to understand why some people have any problem with FabIndia’s ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’. Which in English means nothing but a celebration of tradition. How and why anybody can have a problem with that? It is crazy (sic),” the 76-year-old writer wrote.

After the brand posted about the ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ collection on October 9 on Twitter, FabIndia was trolled on social media for what some said was “unnecessarily uplifting secularism and Muslim ideologies” in a Hindu festival, claiming it hurt their religious sentiments.

BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya was also among those who targeted the advertisement, calling it “Abrahamisation of Hindu festivals” and tweeted that brands like FabIndia “must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures”.

The company, however, insisted that it was not its Diwali collection, which will be soon launched under ‘Jhilmil Si Diwali’ (A sparkling Diwali) promo. Jashn-e-Riwaaz is a phrase in Urdu, a language that was born in India.

The ethnic retail behemoth joins a list of brands that have recently faced the right-wing wrath. An advertisement featuring superstar Aamir Khan for tyre maker Ceat Ltd, where he is seen advising people not to burst crackers on the streets, was objected by Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde, who asked the company to also address the problem of blocking roads in the name of Namaz and noise emitted from mosques during Azaan.

Consumer goods giant Dabur also withdrew an advertisement for Karwa Chauth that celebrated inclusivity, equality and a progressive view of marriage featuring a lesbian couple. Tata Group’s jewellery brand Tanishq too was forced to withdraw an advertisement that showed an interfaith couple at a baby shower organised for the Hindu bride by her Muslim in-laws. The company withdrew the advertisement after trolling soon graduated to physical threats to company employees and stores. Clothing brand Manyavar found itself at the receiving end of vitriol on social media when its advertisement featuring Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in wedding attire, appeared to question an old tradition.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal collaborates with Panorama Studios on their hat-trick film
Entertainment
Kunal Kemmu starts shooting for ZEE5’s Abhay 3
HEADLINE STORY
India court grants bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drugs case
Entertainment
Minnal Murali trailer: Tovino Thomas’ superhero film looks like a perfect action-comedy
Entertainment
Ek Villain Returns: It’s a wrap for John Abraham
Entertainment
Tattoo Waaliye from Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif, Rani, Siddhant & Sharvari come together for…
Entertainment
Lilly Singh to serve on the jury panel of Canada’s Got Talent
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Veer Savarkar in his cell in Port Blair
Entertainment
R Balki wraps up filming his next Chup: Revenge of the Artist
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal thanks fans for showering so much love on his film Sardar…
Entertainment
It has taken a few years for filmmakers to understand the new language…
Entertainment
After Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff to shoot Ganapath in London
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bullish Pakistan have ‘mindset of T20 champions’ says coach
Indian bosses of UK’s defunct company accused of defrauding a…
Huma Abedin reveals she was sexually assaulted by a US…
Vidyut Jammwal collaborates with Panorama Studios on their hat-trick film
Kunal Kemmu starts shooting for ZEE5’s Abhay 3
Javed Akhtar talks about FabIndia’s Jashn-e-Riwaaz controversy