Jason Wouhra installed as Aston University's new chancellor

Vice-chancellor and chief executive, Professor Aleks Subic and Dr Jason Wouhra OBE.

By Eastern EyeJan 24, 2025
Dr Jason Wouhra OBE has been officially installed as Aston University’s chancellor during the institution’s first winter graduation ceremony, held at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Dr Wouhra, the University’s youngest chancellor and the first of Asian heritage, received the chancellor’s chain during the event, which was attended by approximately 4,500 graduates and guests across three ceremonies.

The ceremony coincided with Aston University marking 130 years since its origins as Birmingham Municipal Technical School, which later became Aston University in 1966.

Dr Wouhra, a Birmingham entrepreneur and founder of Lioncroft Wholesale, has held various leadership roles, including chairman of Unitas and director of East End Foods.

He was awarded an OBE in 2017 for services to business and international trade.

He succeeds Sir John Sunderland, who served as chancellor for 13 years.

