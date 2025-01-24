Jason Wouhra installed as Aston University's new chancellor

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty to the murders and stabbings, which took place last July in the northern English town.

Liverpool Crown Court was told that Rudakubana had a deep obsession with violence and genocide. Prosecutor Deanna Heer described the injuries inflicted on two of the girls as "difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature."

Judge Julian Goose sentenced Rudakubana to a minimum of 52 years, stating that while his actions warranted a full life sentence, his age—17 at the time of the attack—made that legally impossible.

The judge said Rudakubana was unlikely ever to be released.

During the hearing, Rudakubana had to be removed from the dock twice after shouting that he was unwell. He refused to return to court to hear the sentencing.

The court was shown video footage of the attack, capturing children screaming and fleeing the building. One bloodied girl collapsed outside, prompting sobs from the courtroom's public gallery.

"He targeted us because we were women and girls, vulnerable and easy prey," said Leanne Lucas, 36, the yoga teacher who organised the event and was stabbed five times.

The victims included Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, who were among the 26 children attending the event. Heer told the court that two of the victims had suffered at least 85 and 122 stab wounds each, and one appeared to have been the target of an attempted decapitation.

Following his arrest, Rudakubana reportedly told police, "I'm glad those kids are dead, it makes me happy." Materials found at his home revealed a prolonged fascination with violence, including possession of an al Qaeda training manual and production of ricin, a deadly poison.

Prosecutors stated that the murders were not deemed acts of terrorism, as they were not driven by any political or religious ideology. Heer said that while Rudakubana's devices contained material mocking various religions, the evidence suggested his primary aim was "mass murder as an end in itself."

Rudakubana had a history of violent behaviour. In 2019, he contacted a helpline asking, "What should I do if I want to kill somebody?" He was later expelled from school for repeatedly bringing a knife to campus and was arrested for attacking a pupil with a hockey stick.

Despite being referred to Prevent, a counter-radicalisation scheme, after researching school shootings and uploading violent content, no action was taken.

The government has announced a public inquiry into the case, citing "grave questions to answer."

Starmer stated: "After one of the most harrowing moments in our country's history, we owe it to these innocent young girls and all those affected to deliver the change that they deserve."

(With inputs from Reuters)