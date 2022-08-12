Website Logo
  • Friday, August 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Jason Momoa criticises his ‘Conan The Barbarian’ film, calls it ‘big pile of s***’

Momoa slammed the 2011 film, which he starred in as the sword-swinging character of legend in a remake of the film that featured Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1982.

US actor Jason Momoa (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Fans of Hollywood star Jason Momoa should not be surprised the ‘Aquaman’ actor does not participate in future anniversary celebrations of his role in ‘Conan The Barbarian’ movie.

According to Deadline, while speaking to a magazine, Momoa slammed the 2011 film, which he starred in as the sword-swinging character of legend in a remake of the film that featured Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1982. “I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands. Conan was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had, and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of s***,” Momoa stated.

‘Conan The Barbarian’ had a somewhat rocky start since its inception. The movie was stalled at Warner Bros. before Lionsgate bought the rights. Brett Ratner was prematurely announced as director before German filmmaker Marcus Nispel was enlisted in June 2009. Momoa was cast in January 2010.

The film had a USD 90 million budget was and released in 3D. It was savaged by critics and sunk like a rock, getting a 25 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Conan grossed USD 48 million worldwide, as per Deadline.

However, the actor recovered from this setback. He debuted as the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’.
Meanwhile, Jason will next be seen sharing screen space with Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’.

The sequel will also star original cast members – Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren. New stars to join the cast of the forthcoming action flick include Indya Moore and Jani Zhao. The film is slated to release in March next year.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
John Cena reveals life-changing acting advice he received from The Rock: ‘He’s one of the…
Entertainment
Makers allocate a whopping budget for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker 2; the sequel…
Entertainment
With 4.2/10 rating on IMDb, Laal Singh Chaddha becomes Aamir Khan’s lowest-rated film. Is manipulation…
Entertainment
Everyone should have a crazy amount of self-confidence: KGF star Yash
Entertainment
Celebrities unlike Johnny Depp’s Instagram post celebrating trial win against Amber Heard amid unsealed court…
Entertainment
Is Warner Bros. considering scrapping Ezra Miller’s The Flash after the actor’s legal woes mount?
Entertainment
Johnny Depp’s look as King Louis XV revealed in Netflix’s Jeanne Du Barry…
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor explains why he took ‘baby steps’ to make his relationship public…
Entertainment
‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan appears on Jimmy Fallon’s show
Entertainment
Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia thinks Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas aren’t ‘a good…
Entertainment
Lewis Hamilton opens up on turning down a role in Top Gun Maverick…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar likens dowry to ‘extortion’, says not many films are made on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ministers must act now to help prevent cost of living…
Why doctors are strongly against viral TikTok trend ‘vabbing’
‘Too cold, they don’t speak English’: Afghan refugees don’t want…
Salman Rushdie stabbed in the neck at an event in…
John Cena reveals life-changing acting advice he received from The…
Rangzieb Ahmed: Rochdale-born al Qaida leader who plotted mass murder…