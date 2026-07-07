Jasmine Paolini crushes Alexandra Eala's Wimbledon dream with gritty quarter-final win

Highlights
- Jasmine Paolini defeated Alexandra Eala 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final since Wimbledon 2024.
- The Italian ended Eala's historic Wimbledon run and will next face Marta Kostyuk.
- Paolini said she "felt so lucky" after sealing the Centre Court victory in front of Roger Federer.
Jasmine Paolini reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final for two years, edging out rising Filipina star Alexandra Eala in a tense last 16 match at Wimbledon on Monday.
Italian 13th seed Paolini ended the run of Iga Swiatek's conqueror Eala with a gritty 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory on Centre Court.
"I feel so lucky to have this opportunity and so lucky to get the win," said Paolini, before addressing the watching Roger Federer in the royal box.
"I just needed to stay focused and don't think about him (Federer) being here... It's an amazing feeling to be here right now with the win."
Paolini will face Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in her first major quarter-final since reaching the Wimbledon final in 2024, when she lost to Barbora Krejcikova in three sets.
The Italian was also the French Open runner-up to Swiatek in 2024.
She has struggled for most of this season but has rediscovered her form at the All England Club since losing the opening set of her first-round match 6-0.
"After the first set in the first round I was like 'Okay, it can only go better'... point by point, game by game, I was feeling better," Paolini added.
The 21-year-old Eala had become the first woman from the Philippines to reach the third and fourth rounds of a Slam, but despite threatening a comeback in the second set, could not get the better of the wily Paolini.
The 30-year-old Paolini clinched a nip-and-tuck opening set with a break, having failed to serve it out in the previous game.
After the players traded early breaks in the second set, 29th seed Eala broke for a 4-3 lead and then held from 0-40 down in the next game.
The left-hander managed to close it out to force a decider.
The vital moment of a nervy third set came when Paolini broke in the eighth game, before serving it out confidently despite falling 0-30 down.
(AFP)