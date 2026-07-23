Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

What Japan’s 'reckless India' insult exposes about British Asians in global boardrooms

Hideki Makihara sparked a fierce diplomatic row.

What Japan’s 'reckless India' insult exposes about British Asians in global boardrooms

Hideki Makihara

Getty Images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokJul 23, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key Highlights

  • The Geopolitical Spark: Former Japanese minister Hideki Makihara triggered backlash by attributing India's bullet train delays to "sheer recklessness" and "inconsistent decision-making."
  • The Corporate Translation: For the British Asian diaspora, the comments highlight a frequent boardroom stereotype: the misinterpretation of South Asian agility as "chaos."
  • The 'Code-Switching' Reality: British Asian professionals increasingly find themselves acting as cultural translators, bridging the gap between hyper-rigid global planning and localized adaptability.

It was a geopolitical soundbite that quickly escalated into a diplomatic headache. Earlier this week, former Japanese Justice Minister Hideki Makihara took public aim at the massive delays plaguing the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Rather than citing complex land acquisition laws or pandemic-era supply chain disruptions, Makihara made a sweeping, inflammatory generalization. He blamed Indian authorities directly, accusing them of "sheer recklessness" and "inconsistent decision-making."

India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a swift, sharp rebuttal. Mainstream political commentators immediately dissected the tension between the two strategic allies. But step away from the diplomatic podiums and walk into the glass-walled boardrooms of Canary Wharf or the Square Mile, and a very different conversation is happening among British Asian corporate leaders.

For them, Makihara’s comments are not just about a train. They are a loud, public broadcast of a quiet microaggression faced daily in international business: the "Jugaad" versus "Shinkansen" dilemma.

The Clash of Two Business Languages

To understand the friction, one must look at the deeply ingrained corporate cultures at play.

The Japanese Shinkansen (bullet train) is the ultimate symbol of a hyper-planned, process-heavy, and zero-defect corporate mentality. It represents a business culture where decades-long roadmaps are drawn, variables are meticulously controlled, and deviation is viewed as a systemic failure.

Conversely, the South Asian economic miracle has often been fueled by adaptability. Whether you call it Jugaad (innovative problem-solving) or simply hyper-agility, the Indian business landscape requires pivoting on a dime. It is an environment where regulations shift overnight, markets are wildly unpredictable, and success relies on navigating chaos rather than eliminating it.

When these two worlds collide—or when Western multinationals attempt to apply rigid, localized frameworks to South Asian operations—the cultural disconnect is immediate.

The Diaspora as Cultural Translators

"When a Western or East Asian executive calls a South Asian market 'reckless' or 'inconsistent,' what they usually mean is that their rigid Excel spreadsheet didn't survive first contact with reality," notes one British Asian director at a top-tier London consultancy, who regularly oversees UK-India tech integrations.

For the vast demographic of British Asian professionals bridging European, Asian, and American markets, this cultural translation is a daily requirement. They are uniquely positioned to understand both the Western/East Asian demand for rigid compliance and the South Asian necessity for fluid adaptability.

However, Makihara’s sweeping generalization exposes the bias these professionals often have to quietly dismantle. When a project hits a snag, the agility of South Asian teams is frequently reframed as incompetence by foreign stakeholders who do not understand the localized challenges.

Why the Global Economy Needs Both

The fallout from the bullet train comments serves as a critical lesson for globalized businesses. The assumption that the hyper-rigid "Shinkansen" model is inherently superior to adaptive execution is an outdated relic of 20th-century corporate colonialism.

In a post-2020 world, where global supply chains are brittle and economic shocks are frequent, the ability to pivot—the very "inconsistency" Makihara criticized—is often what keeps mega-projects breathing when original plans fall apart.

As British Asian leaders continue to ascend the ranks of global multinationals, their most valuable asset is not just their technical expertise. It is their ability to code-switch between these two vastly different operational mindsets, proving to outdated traditionalists that adaptability is not recklessness; it is a survival skill.

british asianshideki makiharamumbai-ahmedabad bullet train
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Sophie Kinsella
Literature

Sophie Kinsella, author of the 'Shopaholic' series, dies after turning her cancer diagnosis into last book

5 real haunted sites across the UK perfect for halloween chills
Lifestyle

5 real haunted sites across the UK perfect for halloween chills

Hollywood classic RoboCop becoming a reality on Miami’s streets, claim recent headlines
Trending

Hollywood classic RoboCop becoming a reality on Miami’s streets, claim recent headlines

More For You

Range Rover GT

The all-electric Range Rover GT is expected to join the brand's line-up later this year

X handle

5 things to know about Range Rover's new all-electric GT

Range Rover has offered the first glimpse of its upcoming all-electric GT, a new model that is expected to become the fifth member of the brand's SUV family. While prototypes are still undergoing final testing, the company has revealed several details about the vehicle ahead of its official debut.

Here are five things to know about the new Range Rover GT.

Keep ReadingShow less