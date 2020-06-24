Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena sold to Netflix for a whopping amount of Rs. 70 crore?

We all know that due to the coronavirus outbreak a lot of films will be getting a direct-to-digital release. Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo was the first biggie to get a digital release and now, soon we will get to see Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi also on an OTT platform.

A few days ago, it was also announced that Karan Johar’s production venture, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, will also get a direct-to-digital release. And now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the movie has been sold to Netflix for a whopping amount of Rs. 70 crore.

A source told the portal, “Gulabo Sitabo was acquired for around Rs. 65 cr, and when it comes to the Janhvi Kapoor film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been one of the most talked-about and keenly anticipated releases of 2020. Now given the hype surrounding the film, and the fact that it is sure to tug the patriotic stings within your heart, it comes as no surprise that Netflix coughed up Rs. 70 cr to acquire the venture.”

“Like in the case of Gulabo Sitabo, the sum paid by the OTT platform is much higher than the production value. As for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the cost of production is estimated to be between Rs. 25-30 cr, as against the Rs. 70 cr being earned from its sale. Now thanks to this, Karan Johar stands to make a neat profit even before the film hits screens,” added the source.