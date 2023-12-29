Website Logo
  Friday, December 29, 2023
Man City winger Grealish’s Cheshire home burgled during Everton match

Jack Grealish

By: Eastern Eye

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish was burgled while the England star was playing in his club’s Premier League match at Everton on Wednesday.

Grealish’s Cheshire mansion in north-west England was targeted by thieves as he was in action for the Premier League champions during their 3-1 victory on Merseyside.

Members of Grealish’s family and his fiancee Sasha Atwood were watching the televised match at the house when they heard a disturbance, according to reports on Friday.

An alarm was raised and an emergency response was launched with a helicopter, police dogs and a number of officers sent to the property, but no suspects were detected.

It was reported the robbers made off with £1 million ($1.2 million) worth of jewellery and watches.

Grealish, 28, was informed of the raid after City’s match finished.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Constabulary said: “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday 27 December police were called to reports of a burglary.

“The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

“Officers, supported by the police dogs and NPAS (National Police Air Service), were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area, but there was no trace of the suspects.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”

