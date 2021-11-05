Website Logo
  • Friday, November 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 459,873
Total Cases 34,333,754
Today's Fatalities 221
Today's Cases 12,729
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 459,873
Total Cases 34,333,754
Today's Fatalities 221
Today's Cases 12,729

News

Italian artist Paolo Libralesso creates Ramayana collection

The Ramayana Collection’s Virtual Gallery Preview. (Image: art-ma.com)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ITALIAN artist Paolo Libralesso, in collaboration with spiritual art gallery Art-ma (art-ma.com), have come out with their The Ramayana Collection.

Art-ma is a spiritual art gallery based in London, that works with global artists to create artwork that one can re-connect with their spiritual side.

As part of this collection, Libralesso had created 33 artworks, with an exclusive piece, commissioned by Art-ma.

All the artworks depict the story of Lord Rama and will be available for viewing in a virtual art gallery via the Art-ma website www.art-ma.com/ramayana from Diwali, 4 November until Sunday 5 December 2021.

The Ramayana Collection was also celebrated recently during Diwali in London (DiL) event held at Trafalgar Square on October 23. Art-ma partnered with the DiL committee, mayor of London and the Greater London Authority (GLA) for the unveiling.

The unique virtual gallery, designed in the shape of Lord Rama’s divine weapon, uses cutting-edge technology that gives the viewer a chance to experience every minute detail that Libralesso has depicted in each of his work.

The Ramayana Collection was custom-built in collaboration with Art-ma’s core design team and digital media production researchers from Sheffield Hallam University’s Media Arts and Communications Department, which is an ongoing collaboration with the University. Using a number of different technologies, the gallery is an informative and interactive experience and has been embedded with videos and text that explain both the artwork as well as the story of the epic poem.

Classical meets contemporary

The Ramayana Collection uses vivid imagery and vibrant colours to take the viewer through the most memorable and powerful scenes of the epic poem. Libralesso flawlessly integrates the rich classical styles of Indian Kangra and Mewar art with the Florentine Renaissance style of Cimabue, Giotto and Uccello. He has used a digital medium with the Ebru technique alongside oil paints, acrylic, watercolours, pencils and inks to depict scenes from the Ramayana.

For making this collection, Libralesso studied the Ramayana for six months and developed the collection over a period of three years, and says the images came to him at moments between sleep and wakefulness.

Anne Doncaster, Lecturer in Digital Media at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “It has been fantastic to be involved in this project and previous projects with Art-ma. The Ramayana Virtual Gallery has really built on the previous Mahabharata virtual art gallery using a number of new technologies to enhance the experience of the user and pushing the boundaries of technology combined with art.”

Reena Popat, co-founder of Art-ma, added: “The artist’s attention to detail is truly mesmerising. A viewer is transported straight into the action, almost like a theatrical experience. The virtual gallery works to enhance this visual experience, giving viewers a chance to fully immerse themselves in the enchanting story of The Ramayana.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Barristers from minority backgrounds face systemic obstacles in career, report says
UK
Claudia Webbe MP convicted of harassment spared jail
News
Spain busts ring bringing Pakistan migrants into EU
UK
Sikh police officer, who spent lockdown at home to protect family, dies of Covid
News
Britain approves Merck’s Covid-19 pill in world first
UK
Law graduate gets two-year community order for causing death by careless driving 
US
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend Diwali greetings
News
South Asians at higher risk of death from Covid, Oxford study says
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka bans strikes over opposition to US power deal
INDIA
Diwali leaves Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air
News
Sunak unveils Gandhi coin to mark Diwali
UK
UK MPs celebrate Diwali in parliament
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
MPs call for probe into Sanjeev Gupta; GFG Alliance says…
Barristers from minority backgrounds face systemic obstacles in career, report…
Vaughan’s role at BBC under review amid racism claims
Claudia Webbe MP convicted of harassment spared jail
Italian artist Paolo Libralesso creates Ramayana collection
West Indies to tour Pakistan in December
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE