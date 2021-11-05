Italian artist Paolo Libralesso creates Ramayana collection

The Ramayana Collection’s Virtual Gallery Preview. (Image: art-ma.com)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ITALIAN artist Paolo Libralesso, in collaboration with spiritual art gallery Art-ma (art-ma.com), have come out with their The Ramayana Collection.

Art-ma is a spiritual art gallery based in London, that works with global artists to create artwork that one can re-connect with their spiritual side.

As part of this collection, Libralesso had created 33 artworks, with an exclusive piece, commissioned by Art-ma.

All the artworks depict the story of Lord Rama and will be available for viewing in a virtual art gallery via the Art-ma website www.art-ma.com/ramayana from Diwali, 4 November until Sunday 5 December 2021.

The Ramayana Collection was also celebrated recently during Diwali in London (DiL) event held at Trafalgar Square on October 23. Art-ma partnered with the DiL committee, mayor of London and the Greater London Authority (GLA) for the unveiling.

The unique virtual gallery, designed in the shape of Lord Rama’s divine weapon, uses cutting-edge technology that gives the viewer a chance to experience every minute detail that Libralesso has depicted in each of his work.

The Ramayana Collection was custom-built in collaboration with Art-ma’s core design team and digital media production researchers from Sheffield Hallam University’s Media Arts and Communications Department, which is an ongoing collaboration with the University. Using a number of different technologies, the gallery is an informative and interactive experience and has been embedded with videos and text that explain both the artwork as well as the story of the epic poem.

Classical meets contemporary

The Ramayana Collection uses vivid imagery and vibrant colours to take the viewer through the most memorable and powerful scenes of the epic poem. Libralesso flawlessly integrates the rich classical styles of Indian Kangra and Mewar art with the Florentine Renaissance style of Cimabue, Giotto and Uccello. He has used a digital medium with the Ebru technique alongside oil paints, acrylic, watercolours, pencils and inks to depict scenes from the Ramayana.

For making this collection, Libralesso studied the Ramayana for six months and developed the collection over a period of three years, and says the images came to him at moments between sleep and wakefulness.

Anne Doncaster, Lecturer in Digital Media at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “It has been fantastic to be involved in this project and previous projects with Art-ma. The Ramayana Virtual Gallery has really built on the previous Mahabharata virtual art gallery using a number of new technologies to enhance the experience of the user and pushing the boundaries of technology combined with art.”

Reena Popat, co-founder of Art-ma, added: “The artist’s attention to detail is truly mesmerising. A viewer is transported straight into the action, almost like a theatrical experience. The virtual gallery works to enhance this visual experience, giving viewers a chance to fully immerse themselves in the enchanting story of The Ramayana.”