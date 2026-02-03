Issa brothers' £5 million mosque wins praise from Blackburn council

Highlights

Blackburn with Darwen Council leader Cllr Phil Riley has praised the town's newest mosque as "an impressive and inspiring community asset" following a weekend tour.

Masjid E Vali opened in January on the former Westholme Junior School site in Preston New Road, Blackburn.

After five years of planning and construction, the £5 m mosque has been funded by the Issa Foundation, a charity established by Blackburn with Darwen-born brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa, founders of EG Group. The facility is named in memory of their late father, Vali Issa.

Zuber Issa said, "Masjid E Vali stands as a tribute to my father's values of compassion, humility and service to others. He believed in the power of community, in opening doors rather than closing them, and in bringing people together regardless of faith, ethnicity or background."

During the visit, Masjid E Vali's management team guided council leaders, including chief executive Denise Park and growth boss Cllr Quesir Mahmood, through the building.

Cllr Riley said, "Zuber and Mohsin Issa have always been proud of their Blackburn with Darwen roots.

Transforming this former school site into such an impressive and welcoming place of worship and education demonstrates a strong commitment to the town and its people."

Facility features

The new mosque blends classic, contemporary Islamic design with high-quality local materials. Solar panels installed on the roof help power the building, while extensive landscaping enhances the surrounding environment.

Masjid E Vali includes dedicated prayer spaces for both men and women, alongside a crèche and children's play area. An adjacent community building provides flexible space for events and wider community use.

"What impressed me most during the tour was not only the quality of the architecture and final build, but the clear ambition for Masjid E Vali to be a place that brings people together and be a space that all the residents of Blackburn with Darwen can be proud of," Cllr Riley added.

Cllr Mahmood emphasised the inclusive nature of the facility "While the mosque will serve worshippers locally and from further afield, the message from the Issa family and the management team is clear that everyone is welcome at Masjid E Vali.

The facility is designed not only as a place of worship, but as a community hub for people of all faiths and none."

Zuber Issa expressed hope that the mosque would become "not only a place of prayer, but also a place of unity, learning, understanding and lasting friendships for generations to come".

Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)