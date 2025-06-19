Skip to content
Israel hits nuclear reactors in Iran; hospital struck in retaliation

Iran-Israel-clash-Reuters

Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Tehran on June 18, 2025.

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 19, 2025
Vivek Mishra

ISRAEL launched airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities on Thursday, while Iranian missiles damaged an Israeli hospital, escalating the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue its campaign until Iran's nuclear programme is destroyed. “The tyrants of Tehran will pay the full price,” he said.

Defence minister Israel Katz said the military had been ordered to increase strikes on strategic targets in Tehran. He said the goal was to eliminate threats to Israel and undermine the “Ayatollah regime.”

Netanyahu has said Israel’s offensive could bring down the Iranian regime, and that the country would take all necessary steps to remove the “existential threat” posed by Tehran.

Over a week of Israeli strikes has targeted Iran’s military leadership, damaged its nuclear infrastructure, and killed hundreds. Iran's retaliatory missile attacks have killed at least two dozen civilians in Israel.

Israel’s military said it targeted the Khondab nuclear site in Arak overnight, including a heavy-water research reactor. Heavy-water reactors can be used to produce plutonium for nuclear weapons.

Iranian media reported that two projectiles landed near the facility. No radiation threat was reported.

The Israeli military also said it struck a site in the Natanz area, which it described as housing equipment for developing nuclear weapons.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and says its programme is peaceful. The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said Israel had violated international law by attacking its nuclear sites and added there were no casualties because the areas were evacuated.

Missiles damage hospital in Israel

On Thursday, several Iranian missiles struck populated areas in Israel, including a hospital in the south, according to an Israeli military official.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it was aiming at Israeli military and intelligence sites near Soroka medical centre in Beersheba. The hospital confirmed damage.

This marks the first time in years of conflict that Iranian missile attacks have killed civilians inside Israel. Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv as missiles were intercepted. Some made direct hits, according to Israeli media.

Emergency services said five people were seriously injured and dozens hurt across three locations. People were trapped in a building in a southern Tel Aviv neighbourhood.

A number of embassies in central Tel Aviv were located close to the impact zone. Buildings were also damaged in nearby Ramat Gan, a commercial area.

Emergency workers were helping residents, including children, after windows were shattered and buildings damaged by the blast.

“It’s very scary,” said Yaniv, 34, who lives nearby. He said his apartment tower shook from the explosion.

Regional conflict widens

The conflict between Israel and Iran has raised concerns about the involvement of other world powers and wider instability in the Middle East.

Oil prices rose after news of the Israeli strikes, amid concerns over potential disruptions to crude supply.

Since the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack, Israel has been fighting on multiple fronts. It has targeted Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Yemen’s Houthi group with airstrikes and assassinations.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday, president Donald Trump declined to confirm whether the US would join Israel’s campaign.

“I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he said.

Trump also said Iranian officials wanted to come to Washington for talks. “We may do that,” he said, adding “it’s a little late.”

Trump has said the conflict could end if Iran agrees to strict limits on its nuclear programme. Iran has said it will not negotiate while under attack. Talks scheduled between Washington and Tehran were cancelled last Sunday.

Germany, France and Britain are now planning to meet with Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi on Friday in Geneva, according to a German diplomatic source.

Trump has made varying statements, from suggesting diplomacy to floating the idea of targeting Iran’s supreme leader and calling for Iran’s surrender.

A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump’s team is reviewing possible US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

However, the idea of US military involvement has caused divisions among Trump’s supporters, with some urging him to avoid another Middle East conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)

Trump

Trump said he was honoured to meet Munir and that they discussed Iran, noting that Pakistan had deep knowledge of the country.

Getty Images

Trump hosts Asim Munir, again claims role in ending India-Pakistan conflict

PRESIDENT Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House on Wednesday, a rare meeting that appeared to deepen disagreement with India over Trump’s recent remarks about mediating the India-Pakistan conflict.

This was the first time a US president hosted Pakistan’s army chief at the White House without senior Pakistani civilian officials. Munir is widely regarded as the most influential figure in Pakistan.

Families seek answers as Air India crash probe begins

Mourners at the funeral of BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who was among the victims of the Air India crash, in Ahmedabad

Families seek answers as Air India crash probe begins

AROUND 200 passengers on the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick have been identified, authorities in the Indian state of Gujarat said, as grieving families held the last rites of their loved ones following the crash last Thursday (12).

Hundreds of lives were changed in an instant when the London-bound plane slammed into a residential area of Ahmedabad, killing 241 people on board and at least 38 on the ground.

Asim Munir

Security personnel stand beside a poster of Pakistani Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, during a rally to express solidarity with Pakistan's armed forces, in Islamabad on May 14, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump to host Pakistan army chief Asim Munir for lunch at White House

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump will host Pakistan army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday.

“The president has lunch with the chief of army staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” an advisory issued by the White House said.

Indian schools among finalists for world’s best school prizes

Photo for representation (iStock)

Indian schools among finalists for world’s best school prizes

FOUR Indian schools were on Wednesday (18) named among the top 10 finalists across different categories for the annual world's best school prizes, organised in the UK to celebrate schools' enormous contribution to society's progress.

Schools from Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh were unveiled as contenders for membership of the Best School to Work programme to help schools attract and retain the best teachers. The worldwide winners across categories will be announced in October.

Modi-Carney

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney greets Indian prime minister Narendra Modi before a group photo during the G7 Summit at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 17, 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Getty

India and Canada agree to return ambassadors amid effort to reset relations

INDIA and Canada have agreed to restore full diplomatic ties by returning ambassadors to each other’s capitals, aiming to move past a dispute triggered by the killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada last year.

The announcement came as Canadian prime minister Mark Carney welcomed Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to the Group of Seven (G7) summit held in the Canadian Rockies. Carney, who took office in March, invited Modi to the summit as a guest, continuing India's regular participation at G7 gatherings.

