13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy wins gold

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Ishwar Sharma bagged the Europe Cup 2023 in the Boys 12-14 category in the competition organised by the International Yoga Sports Federation on 18 and 19 November

A 13-year-old Indian-origin yoga prodigy from south-east England, boasting a collection of awards, secured yet another Gold Medal at the 2023 European Yoga Sports Championship held in Sweden.

Ishwar Sharma, from Sevenoaks in Kent, started yoga when he was three years old after seeing his father practise daily and went on to win several World Yoga Championships.

Last weekend, he bagged the Europe Cup 2023 in the Boys 12-14 category when he competed in the European competition organised by the International Yoga Sports Federation in collaboration with Swedish Yoga Sports Federation in Malmo on 18 and 19 November.

“Ishwar is passionate about spreading the message of yoga especially for special needs children,” his family said in a statement, with reference to his autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Sharma, who led daily yoga classes for 40 children across 14 countries during the coronavirus lockdown, was honoured by the then British prime minister Boris Johnson with the Points of Light award.

“You have brought the joy of yoga to hundreds of children globally during lockdown. I was particularly inspired to hear how you have helped children with special needs enjoy the activity you enjoy and excel at,” Johnson said in a personal letter to Sharma at the time in June 2021.

He has won five world championships and the British Citizen Youth Award at the House of Lords for his contribution towards yoga. Along with his father, Dr Vishwanath, Ishwar runs IYoga Solutions in the UK to spread the word about yoga and its many benefits.

(PTI)

