Ishaan Khatter to romance Tripti Dimri in Dharma Productions’ psychological thriller - EasternEye
Ishaan Khatter to romance Tripti Dimri in Dharma Productions’ psychological thriller


Ishaan Khatter (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



Ever since making his acting debut with renowned filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds (2018), Ishaan Khatter has tried to take up roles that are completely different from the ones that he has already portrayed on screen.

Last seen in the commercial potboiler Khaali Peeli (2020), Khatter is presently shooting for Excel Entertainment’s horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, which also features Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi on the cast. He will then begin working on RSVP Movies’ war-drama Pippa wherein he plays the character of a real-life army officer. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

The latest we hear that Ishaan Khatter has signed his second film with Dharma Productions after Dhadak (2018). Yes, you read that absolutely right! According to reports, the newcomer has given his nod to a yet-to-be-titled psychological thriller which also stars Bulbbul (2020) actress Tripti Dimri as the female lead. From what we hear, Dimri will be playing a complex character in the film. If the news is indeed true, Khatter and Dimri will share the screen space together for the first time.



Reports further state that Anubhuti Kashyap, who recently announced her next directorial venture, Doctor G, with National Film Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, will call the shots for the psychological thriller. Sumit Saxena of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and Lust Stories (2018) fame has written the film.

The project is expected to hit the shooting floor in mid-2021, once Anubhuti Kashyap and Ishaan Khatter wrap up their ongoing films. If things go as per the plan, the psychological thriller will enter theatres towards the end of 2021. An official announcement is highly awaited though.

