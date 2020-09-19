Ishaan Khatter on watching mom Neliima Azeem in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: I cried like a baby

Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles released yesterday on Netflix. Veteran actress Neliima Azeem has a cameo in the movie, and Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to share how he felt watching his mom in the movie.

Ishaan shared a small clip of Azeem from the film and wrote, “I saw my mother on screen today in #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare. You are beautiful as ever mom. Such intricacy and delicateness. Such humaneness. I can’t explain what watching this single scene did to me. I cried like a baby after watching it. It’s always lovely to see wonderful people coming together for a film but this time it’s personal. My mother made an appearance for one scene and moved me to tears. Best of luck and congratulations on the release to the entire team of the film 😊🙌🏽 @alankrita601 @bhumipednekar @konkona @vikrantmassey87 @aamirbashir and all others! @neliimaazeem ❤️ on @netflix_in 😊”

The veteran actress plays the role of Dolly’s (Konkona Sensharma) mother in the movie.

Talking about Ishaan, the actor is gearing up for the release of Khaali Peeli. The film, which also stars Ananya Panday, is slated to release on Zee Plex on 2nd October 2020. Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ishaan has films like Phone Bhoot and Pippa in his kitty.