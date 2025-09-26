Ishaan Khatter hugs David Beckham and poses with K-pop star S.Coups at Milan Fashion Week

Highlights:

The Bollywood star attended the BOSS Spring/Summer 2026 show in a sharp grey suit.

Social media pictures show a warm embrace with football icon David Beckham.

Khatter also posed with K-pop superstar S.Coups, sending fan communities into a frenzy.

The actor's trip comes just before the theatrical release of his acclaimed film, Homebound.

Ishaan Khatter has just given his fans a serious case of style envy and star-studded FOMO straight from Milan. The actor, riding high on the success of his film, Homebound, swapped the film set for the front row at the BOSS fashion show. His Instagram feed became the talk of the town after he posted pictures rubbing shoulders with legends from the worlds of sport and music, in a crossover moment that nobody saw coming. It was an A-lister’s coup, all thanks to his Milan Fashion Week appearance that pushed his growing international appeal.

Ishaan Khatter sparks fan frenzy at Milan Fashion Week with David Beckham hug and S.Coups photo Instagram/ishaankhatter





What happened at the BOSS show?

Well, it wasn't just about the clothes, though Ishaan certainly looked the part in a tailored grey striped suit. He was seated right in the thick of things, which is how he found himself next to HUGO BOSS CEO Daniel Grieder and, more importantly for everyone watching online, David Beckham.

The photos tell the story better than words can. There's one of them sitting side-by-side, and then another where they're sharing a proper, genuine-looking hug. It looked like two guys who were actually happy to see each other, and that casualness is what made the moment stick.

How did the meeting with S.Coups unfold?

This one really broke the internet for a specific section of fans. In another frame, Ishaan is all smiles alongside SEVENTEEN's leader, S.Coups, who was making his runway debut for BOSS. The collision of Bollywood and K-pop is always a recipe for online chaos, and this was no different.

Indian fans of SEVENTEEN, who call themselves 'Carats', completely lost their minds in the comments. One fan perfectly captured the surprise, writing they never expected Ishaan to use a SEVENTEEN song for his post.

What does this mean for Ishaan Khatter’s career?

You have to look at the timing. This Milan Fashion Week dash isn't just a holiday, but a strategic move. When you’re snapped sharing a laugh with David Beckham, that image does a lot of heavy lifting. It’s the kind of thing that puts an actor on the map for people who might not follow Bollywood closely. His film, Homebound, is India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars and hits cinemas imminently.





And let’s be honest, that kind of buzz with the chic Milan photos and the A-list encounters, it all bleeds into the conversation about Homebound. It adds a certain weight and a touch of prestige that makes you sit up and take notice just as the film is about to hit theatres.