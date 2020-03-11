Is Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali a remake of Tamil film Veeram?

Salman Khan, who is presently shooting for his forthcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, recently announced a new film, titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by writer-turned-director Farhad Samji.

The latest we hear that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali might be a remake of superhit Tamil film Veeram (2014), starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Interestingly, rumours are also rife that Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming film Bachchan Pandey is also a remake of the same film.

“Salman was offered the film by Farhad Samji and he loved the concept of the film. It has got a very emotional Hindu-Muslim angle to the film and is a story about four brothers. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. The makers had bought the rights to the Tamil film and were planning to make it. They have tweaked the story a bit to suit the title and the pan-India audience. When Salman heard the story, he immediately agreed to be part of this film,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

When asked about the confusion of the two films being the remake of Veeram, the source added, “Initially, Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey was supposed to be a remake of Veeram and was titled Land of Lungi in the beginning. But then, they decided to alter the script and now, Bachchan Pandey is a remake of Jigarthanda (2014), the remake rights of which also lied with NGE. Then, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was written as a remake of Veeram, which will now star Salman instead of Akshay.”

An official confirmation is awaited though.