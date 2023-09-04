Irvine Iqbal onboards National Theatre’s musical version of ‘The Witches’ – see full cast here

The Witches will play in the Olivier theatre from Tuesday 7 November until Saturday 27 January, with press night on Tuesday 21 November.

Irvine Iqbal (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

The National Theatre today announces the full cast for Roald Dahl’s The Witches, a co-production with the Roald Dahl Story Company playing in the Olivier theatre from November.

Directed by Lyndsey Turner (The Crucible) with book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood (Mosquitoes) and music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), The Witches is a rip-roaring musical version of Roald Dahl’s timeless tale, filled with wit, daring and heart.

Everything you know about witches is wrong. Forget the pointy hats and broomsticks: they’re the most dangerous creatures on earth. And now they’ve come up with their most evil plan yet. The only thing standing in their way is Luke and his Gran. But he’s ten and she’s got a dodgy heart. Time is short, danger is everywhere, and they’ve got just one chance to stop the witches from squalloping every stinking little child in England.

The full cast of 53 is announced today, set to join three-time Olivier-nominated Katherine Kingsley (The Larkins) as the Grand High Witch, BAFTA Award-winner Daniel Rigby (Accidental Death of an Anarchist) as hotel manager Mr Stringer, and Sally Ann Triplett (Oklahoma!) as Gran.

Playing Luke’s parents are Laura Medforth as Mum and Richard David-Caine as Dad, playing Bruno’s parents are Ekow Quartey as Mr Jenkins and Maggie Service as Mrs Jenkins, and playing Chef Chevalier at Hotel Magnificent is Irvine Iqbal.

Iqbal took to X to share his excitement. He wrote, “Excited to announce I’ll be playing Chef Chevalier in The Witches by Roald Dahl

@NationalTheatre. So please bring the family! We open in November 2023.”

Playing the witches are Julie Armstrong, Chrissie Bhima, Zoe Birkett, Maddison Bulleyment, Miracle Chance, Daniele Coombe, Molly-May Gardiner, Tiffany Graves, Bobbie Little, Tania Mathurin, Amira Matthews, and Alexandra Waite-Roberts.

Completing the team at Hotel Magnificent are Adrian Grove, Jacob Maynard, and Ben Redfern.

The cast will be playing multiple roles as part of the ensemble.

Amongst the young cast and playing our hero, Luke, are Bertie Caplan, Frankie Keita, and Vishal Soni. Playing Bruno are Cian Eagle-Service, George Menezes Cutts, and William Skinner, and playing Helga are Jersey Blu Georgia, Asanda Abbie Masike, and Chloe Raphael.

Completing the young ensemble are Nesim Adnan, Alaia Broadbent, Chenai Broadbent, Cristian Buttaci, Sekhani Dumezweni, Rudy Gibson, Florence Gore, Elara Jagger, Annabelle Jones, Jemima Loosen, Charlie Man-Evans, Iesa Miller, Jack Philpott, Sienna Sibley, Savannah Skinner-Henry, Poppy-Mei Soon, Benjamin Spalding, Dylan Trigger, Alice Valeriano, Sasha Watson-Lobo and Stella Yeoman.

One of Roald Dahl’s most loved stories, The Witches is a brilliant blend of his trademark humour and hair-raising action, featuring one of his most iconic characters, the Grand High Witch. A firm fan favourite across the generations, the book has sold over 11 million copies since it was first published.

The set and costume designer is Lizzie Clachan with choreographer Stephen Mear, music supervisor Nigel Lilley, music director Cat Beveridge, lighting designer Bruno Poet, co-sound designers Alexander Caplen and Ian Dickinson, video designer Ash J Woodward, illusions by Chris Fisher and Will Houstoun, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, associate director Séimí Campbell, staff director Priya Patel Appleby, associate set designer Shankho Chaudhuri, associate costume designer Johanna Coe, associate wigs, hair and makeup designer Kim Kasim, associate choreographer Ebony Molina, associate music director Natalie Pound and children’s and assistant music director Sarah Morrison.

The Witches will play in the Olivier theatre from Tuesday 7 November until Saturday 27 January, with press night on Tuesday 21 November. It is recommended for ages 8+.

Tickets are available from £20 and are on sale now via the National Theatre website. For further information, including details about assisted performances, please visit nationaltheatre.org.uk.