IPL 2026: 9 players set to miss matches or entire season

Highlights

Several first-choice players ruled out or delayed at the start of the season

Replacements named in multiple cases for confirmed season-long absences

Several players remain in rehabilitation and are expected to miss early matches





1. Sam Curran (Rajasthan Royals)

Ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a groin injury during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Rajasthan Royals confirmed his unavailability ahead of the season and signed Dasun Shanaka as his replacement in the squad.

2. Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants)

Expected to miss the tournament due to a persistent hamstring injury that has kept him out of recent fixtures. Lucknow Super Giants have not announced a replacement or a confirmed timeline for his return.

3. Nathan Ellis (Chennai Super Kings)

Ruled out before the start of the season with a hamstring injury. Chennai Super Kings named Spencer Johnson as his replacement, confirming the change in their squad ahead of the opening matches.

4. Harshit Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Set to miss most or all of IPL 2026 following knee surgery. Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed Navdeep Saini as his replacement as part of their updated squad list.

5. Akash Deep (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Ruled out of the entire tournament due to a lower-back stress injury. The franchise has brought in Saurabh Dubey as his replacement ahead of the season.

6. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

Expected to miss at least the first two weeks of IPL 2026 while recovering from a calf strain. He remains part of the squad and is currently undergoing rehabilitation, with no replacement announced.

7. Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Set to miss the opening matches as he continues recovery from a lumbar stress injury. Sunrisers Hyderabad have not named a replacement, indicating he is expected to return during the tournament. Ishan Kishan has been officially named the stand-in captain for the Sunrisers in his absence.

8. Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals)

Unavailable at the start of the season due to shoulder and elbow injuries. Delhi Capitals are awaiting further updates on his fitness, with no confirmed return date or replacement announced.

9. Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Expected to miss early matches while working his way back from injury. His participation is subject to fitness clearance, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not named a replacement.

Early phase impacted

Ahead of IPL 2026, multiple franchises have confirmed squad changes due to injuries, including several full-season withdrawals and early-match absences. Teams have announced replacements where required, while some players remain in recovery with timelines dependent on medical clearance.