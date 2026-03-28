IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s injury setback forces early reshuffle for Chennai Super Kings

Highlights

MS Dhoni sidelined for two weeks due to calf strain

Chennai Super Kings confirm rehabilitation update

Team set to open IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati

Fitness concerns add to speculation over Dhoni’s future

Dhoni ruled out with calf strain

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a significant early blow in IPL 2026 with MS Dhoni ruled out for around two weeks. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is currently undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a calf strain, the franchise confirmed in an official statement.

The update means Dhoni is expected to miss the opening phase of the season as he continues recovery work under medical supervision.

CSK confirm rehabilitation update

In its statement, CSK said Dhoni is “currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain” and is likely to miss the first two weeks of the tournament. The franchise also extended support to their long-time captain, referring to him affectionately as “Thala”.

The team begins its IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, where they will have to manage without one of their most experienced campaigners.

Injury adds to future speculation

The latest setback has also intensified discussion around Dhoni’s future in the league, with speculation growing that IPL 2026 could be his final season. Alongside the calf issue, Dhoni has also been managing ongoing knee concerns.

He recently acknowledged a decline in physical fitness during the ‘ROAR 26’ fan event at Chepauk, noting that it is “on the way down”.

CSK strengthen wicketkeeping options

With Ruturaj Gaikwad having led the side in recent times, CSK have already prepared for depth behind the stumps. The franchise has added Sanju Samson and invested ₹14.20 crore in uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, bolstering their options in Dhoni’s absence.

Career numbers underline legacy

Across 278 IPL matches, Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His record includes 24 fifties, with a highest score of 84 not out. He remains the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL history.