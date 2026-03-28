Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s injury setback forces early reshuffle for Chennai Super Kings

Fitness concerns add to speculation over Dhoni’s future

Dhoni injury IPL 2026

The team begins its IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati

X/ ChennaiIPL
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • MS Dhoni sidelined for two weeks due to calf strain
  • Chennai Super Kings confirm rehabilitation update
  • Team set to open IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati
  • Fitness concerns add to speculation over Dhoni’s future

Dhoni ruled out with calf strain

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a significant early blow in IPL 2026 with MS Dhoni ruled out for around two weeks. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is currently undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a calf strain, the franchise confirmed in an official statement.

The update means Dhoni is expected to miss the opening phase of the season as he continues recovery work under medical supervision.

CSK confirm rehabilitation update

In its statement, CSK said Dhoni is “currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain” and is likely to miss the first two weeks of the tournament. The franchise also extended support to their long-time captain, referring to him affectionately as “Thala”.

The team begins its IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, where they will have to manage without one of their most experienced campaigners.

Injury adds to future speculation

The latest setback has also intensified discussion around Dhoni’s future in the league, with speculation growing that IPL 2026 could be his final season. Alongside the calf issue, Dhoni has also been managing ongoing knee concerns.

He recently acknowledged a decline in physical fitness during the ‘ROAR 26’ fan event at Chepauk, noting that it is “on the way down”.

CSK strengthen wicketkeeping options

With Ruturaj Gaikwad having led the side in recent times, CSK have already prepared for depth behind the stumps. The franchise has added Sanju Samson and invested ₹14.20 crore in uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, bolstering their options in Dhoni’s absence.

Career numbers underline legacy

Across 278 IPL matches, Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His record includes 24 fifties, with a highest score of 84 not out. He remains the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL history.

ms dhonichennai super kingsinjuredipl 2026

Related News

Arvid-Lindblad-japan-grand-prix
Sports

Arvid Lindblad stuns Verstappen in Japan Grand Prix

vaibhav suryavanshi
Cricket

The remarkable rise of Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Laxman-Sivaramakrishnan-bcci
Cricket

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan accuses BCCI of 'colour discrimination'

ollie-pope-england
Cricket

Ollie Pope vows to fight way back into England Test team

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us