International Yoga Festival opens in Rishikesh, drawing participants from nearly 80 countries

Highlights

Around 1,200 participants and more than 25 ambassadors are attending the annual gathering in Rishikesh.

The festival, organised by Parmarth Niketan, officially opened on March 9.

Yoga teachers, spiritual leaders and musicians from across the world are leading sessions during the week.

The event has previously been inaugurated by Narendra Modi via video link and by M. Venkaiah Naidu in person.

The International Yoga Festival has begun at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, welcoming nearly 1,200 participants from close to 80 countries for a week of yoga sessions, workshops and cultural programmes.

Organised by Parmarth Niketan, the festival opened on March 9 and is expected to host ministers, diplomats and dignitaries during the week. Over the years, the event has gained global visibility with coverage from publications including Time Magazine, The New York Times and CNN.

Global yoga teachers and spiritual leaders join the festival

The festival is guided by Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, director of the International Yoga Festival. Teachers, presenters and participants from across the world have gathered in the Himalayan town for the annual event.

This year’s programme includes spiritual wisdom sessions and yoga classes led by teachers such as Shiva Rea, Anand Mehrotra, Kia Miller, Stewart Gilchrist and Dr. H. R. Nagendra. Workshops will also be conducted by instructors including Tommy Rosen, Erica Kaufman, Mohan Bhandari and Dr. Indu Sharma.

Music, chanting and performances on the Ganga

Evening programmes during the festival will feature devotional music, chanting and cultural performances on the banks of the Ganges River. Artists performing include percussionist Sivamani with Runa Rizvi Shivamani, devotional singer Radhika Das, and a live concert by Kailash Kher and the Kailasa band.

Participants will also witness yoga performances by the Parmarth Rishikumars alongside kirtan and sound healing sessions throughout the week.

More than 150 sessions planned during the week

During the week-long festival, attendees will take part in over 150 classes, workshops and discussions covering yoga asanas, pranayama, meditation, Ayurveda and sound healing.

The programme also includes sunrise chanting, sacred fire ceremonies and interactive discussions with yoga teachers and spiritual leaders, offering participants an immersive experience of yoga and India’s spiritual traditions.