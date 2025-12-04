Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IndiGo cancels 175 flights as roster crisis enters third day

India's largest carrier fails to adjust staffing schedules under new pilot safety regulations

IndiGo flight cancellations

The crisis represents a major setback for the two-decade-old airline, which operates over 2,000 daily flights

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 04, 2025
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • At least 175 IndiGo flights cancelled on Thursday, affecting thousands of passengers across major airports.
  • Airline failed to adequately plan rosters following new government safety rules implemented on November (1).
  • IndiGo shares have fallen 6 percent this week as chaos continues at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other hubs.
Thousands of IndiGo passengers faced a third consecutive day of travel chaos on Thursday as India's biggest airline struggled with flight cancellations caused by inadequate roster planning under new government regulations.

At least 175 IndiGo flights were cancelled by early Thursday, leaving passengers stranded at major airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. The carrier had cancelled at least 150 flights the previous day.

The disruption has battered IndiGo's share price, which fell 3.4 per cent on Thursday and is now down 6 percent for the week. The airline, which commands 60 per cent of India's aviation market and has built its reputation on punctuality, acknowledged that stricter flight duty time limits have contributed to the cancellations.

Regulatory pressure mounts

The Federation of Indian Pilots stated that IndiGo failed to make timely roster adjustments following new safety rules that took effect on November (1). The regulations increased mandatory weekly rest for pilots by 12 hours to 48 hours and reduced permitted night-time landings from six to two per week.

Notably, other carriers including Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have not experienced similar disruptions. India's civil aviation regulator planned to meet IndiGo's senior management on Thursday to seek details about the crisis and potential recovery plans, according to a government source.

At airports, frustrated passengers faced lengthy queues in crowded terminals. Ram Shankar Yadav, travelling to his younger brother's wedding celebrations, told Reuters his flight had been delayed six hours. "We don't have enough chairs. People are taking newspapers to sit on the floor," Yadav said by telephone from Pune airport.

"People are angry. There's nobody to manage; their helplines are not working, he added.

The crisis represents a major setback for the two-decade-old airline, which operates over 2,000 daily flights with a fleet of more than 400 aircraft and generated $9 bn in revenue last business year.

indigo airlinesflight cancellationsaviation industryindigo flight cancellations

Related News

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust
News

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry
News

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry

Meenu Malhotra
News

Meenu Malhotra receives honorary doctorate from Indian University

Air India crash
News

Cyanide leaked from Air India crash coffins at London mortuary: report

More For You

National Trust youth

Hilary McGrady speaks at the 2025 National Trust winter reception last Tuesday (25).

National Trust moves to draw more young people to nature

BRITISH Asian parents will have to step in and take their children to museums, galleries as well as green spaces and heritage sites – because they can no longer rely on schools to do so.

This is the only conclusion that can be drawn from a speech made last week by Hilary McGrady, director-general of the National Trust.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us