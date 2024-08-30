India’s TCS extends partnership with Primark

TCS has been working with Primark since 2016.

Primark employs over 80,000 people in 17 countries.

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended partnership with Primark to provide technology solutions for the global fashion retailer for the next five years.

The Indian IT firm has been working with Primark since 2016. The partnership focussed on improving cybersecurity, ensuring the stability and reliability of the retailer’s processes and systems.

Primark employs over 80,000 people in 17 countries across Europe and the US.

Under the expanded agreement, TCS will revamp Primark’s technology operations, aiming to accelerate its time-to-market and support the retailer’s future growth plans.

Andrew Brothers, chief information officer at Primark, said that expanding the partnership with TCS will help build a robust and efficient IT environment to support Primark’s growth.

“Working with TCS will provide us with the ongoing operational stability and accountability needed to scale our business. This will allow us to respond to market trends and customer preferences in a timely manner,” he said.

Shekar Krishnan, vice president and head of retail – UK and Europe, TCS, said, “The fashion industry is continually modernising its entire value chain—from conceptualisation, to design, to production and retailing – with innovation-led initiatives to achieve environmental, social, and governance goals. We’re thrilled to support Primark’s mission to offer affordable fashion for everyone and its global vision for growth.”

TCS employs 23,000 people across the UK and Ireland, and its clients include British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Sainsbury’s, Nationwide, M&S, Asda, and Boots.