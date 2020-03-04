India’s Paytm shuts offices after employee tests positive for coronavirus

INDIA’s leading digital payment platform Paytm on Wednesday (4) decided to shut its offices in Gurugram and Noida for at least two days after one of its employees, who had recently travelled to Italy, was tested positive with COVID-19.

“One of our colleagues based out of Gurugram office, who recently returned from Italy post a vacation, has now been tested positive for Coronavirus. He is receiving appropriate treatment and we are extending complete support to his family,” a statement said.

“As a precautionary measure, we have suggested his team members to get health tests done immediately,” it added.

The company said it has advised all employees to work from home for a couple of days while the offices are sanitised.

With Paytm, Nearbuy, Wipro, TCS and HCL announcing action plan to safeguard their employees.

Hyper-local online platform Nearbuy has decided to close its Gurugram office for at least 14 days as a precautionary measure.

The company has asked its employees to work from home during the period and also keep a proper check on their health.

Global software giant Wipro on Wednesday announced that it has suspended employee travel to coronavirus-stricken China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also claimed that it was working closely with all relevant global and regional and local health institutions to tackle COVID-19 outbreak.