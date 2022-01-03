Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 481,893
Total Cases 34,922,882
Today's Fatalities 123
Today's Cases 33,750
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 481,893
Total Cases 34,922,882
Today's Fatalities 123
Today's Cases 33,750

INDIA

India’s foreign funds ban will hurt us severely: Oxfam

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah (Photo by RAVEENDRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shubham Ghosh

OXFAM India has said that restrictions on its access to international fund flow will “severely hamper” its humanitarian work and affect provision of much-required medical equipment to fight the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity group’s arm in the country said the decision made by the home ministry meant that it would no longer be able to get foreign funding to finance relief work from the first day of the new year.

The restrictions came just weeks after the Narendra Modi government came up with the same restrictions on the Missionaries of Charity, which was founded by Mother Teresa, and headquartered in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.

Amitabh Behar, the chief of Oxfam India, said his organisation worked closely with local partnering bodies to “provide life-saving equipment and support” during the pandemic.

In a statement issued on Sunday (2), Behar said the move made by India’s home ministry “will severely hamper these collaborations which were providing relief to those who needed it the most during times of crisis”, AFP reported.

The Modi government has been accused of disrupting access to funding for rights groups and charities in India and critics have alleged that the authorities were targeting the minority communities.

Charities and non-profit companies in India are required to register under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to receive funds from abroad.

Last week, the Missionaries of Charity, which runs shelter homes across the country, saw its permission getting revoked for “not meeting the eligibility conditions”, according to the home ministry, which stopped short of sharing details.

The ministry has in all refused to renew FCRA registration for 179 non-government organisations, India’s The Hindu daily reported.

Amnesty International said it decided to stop operations in India after the country’s government froze its bank accounts in 2020.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India: Panel to examine women marriage bill has only one woman member
INDIA
Covid: India launches drive to vaccinate children aged 15 to 18
INDIA
India will not allow Covid to dampen development, says Modi
News
Stampede at India religious shrine kills 12
News
New Covid cases continue to rise in India
INDIA
Omicron: India’s daily Covid-19 cases rise by 22,775
INDIA
India says China ‘inventing’ names in disputed region
INDIA
Indian tax authorities seize $30m in cash ahead of state elections
News
Seven killed in Kashmir fighting: Indian police
News
India extends security law after botched army ambush
INDIA
India imposes stricter rules to prevent Covid-19 spread
INDIA
Omicron cases surge in Delhi and Maharashtra
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Harpreet Chandi creates history in Antarctica
Dhanush starrer bilingual film Sir starts rolling
Producer Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19
Bollywood stars set to make their digital debut in 2022
Shefali Shah: I don’t have set acting patterns to fall…
India’s foreign funds ban will hurt us severely: Oxfam
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE