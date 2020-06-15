India’s Covid-19 death toll nears 10,000

INDIA reported 11,502 new Covid-19 cases and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 332,424 and fatalities to 9,520 as on Monday (15).

The death count in India has nearly doubled in the last 16 days. The number of infections is now twice what it was 17 days ago, the data from health ministry showed. India could hit the 400,000-mark in five days and the 500,000-mark in ten days.

There are 153,106 active cases of the coronavirus disease while 169,797 people have recovered and a patient has migrated. India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Maharashtra continued to record over 3,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu and Delhi also saw an explosion of new cases, said the health ministry.

With 3,390 fresh coronavirus cases, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases zoomed to 107,958. Out of this, Mumbai alone reported 58,226 coronavirus cases since the outbreak. At least 120 patients succumbed to death in the last 24 hours, bringing the toll to 3,950.

The coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu inched towards the grim milestone of 45,000. As many as 1,974 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. At least 38 Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 435 in Tamil Nadu.

Delhi’s COVID-19 count breached 40,000-mark. The national capital added 10,000 coronavirus cases in the last six days. With 2,224 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the state registered the biggest jump in coronavirus count. This was the third straight day when over 2,000 cases were reported in a day in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the state chief ministers through video conferencing on 16 and 17 June to review coronavirus situation in the country. This will be his sixth interaction with the chief ministers since 20 March.