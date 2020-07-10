India’s Covid-19 cases near 800,000

INDIA’s Covid-19 tally reached 793,802 on Friday (10) with record 26,506 new cases reported in a day. The country registered its first case on January 30.

The country reported 475 fresh deaths due to the pandemic in a day. The disease claimed 21,604 lives so far.

The tally of active cases in the country stands at 276,685. Out of the total cases that have been reported, 495,513 have been cured or discharged.

The percentage of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 62.4 per cent. The total number of tests that were conducted on Thursday (9) was 283,659, according to the data provided by the health ministry.

Maharashtra still has the maximum number of infected people with 230,599 total cases. The total number of active cases in the state has reached 93,673. Out of the total positive cases 127,259 have managed to recover from the virus. The death toll has also increased to 9,667.

Tamil Nadu has the second-highest cases in the country with 126,581 total cases. The Covid-19 death toll in the state now stands at 1,765. The total number of people who recovered from the disease is 78,161. Active cases in the state are 46,655.

Delhi has 107,051 cases in total. The capital has recorded 3,258 deaths so far. However, the recovery rate of the city seems to be raising as well. Out of the total, 82,226 have recovered from Covid-19.

Globally, coronavirus cases have gone beyond 11.8 million and the total deaths that have been reported have surpassed 5,45,000. Brazil, the second most affected country by the virus has reported more than 1.6 million cases so far. The US continues to be the worst-hit nation with over 2.93 million cases and over 1,30,000 deaths.