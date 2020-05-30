India’s Covid-19 cases near 200,000 in just four months

THE number of Covid-19 cases in India surged to 173,763 on Saturday (30). For the second straight day, the number of daily coronavirus cases in the country hit a new high at 7,964.

The deadly virus has claimed 4,971 lives so far in the country. At least 265 new deaths were reported in last 24 hours. The death count in India has nearly doubled in the last sixteen days. The number of infections is now twice what it was fourteen days ago.

India reported its first infection on January 30 in the Southern state of Kerala. The total tally will touch 200,000 mark anytime soon. Now, India is the ninth worst affected country globally.

Maharashtra alone accounted for 50 per cennt of the total fatalities in India. The state continued to record the highest number of fresh cases in a single day. Several other states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttarakhand also witnessed a huge spike in daily Covid-19 count.

The number of active coronavirus patients stood at 86,422. India saw a record recovery from the Covid-19 disease on Friday (29)— over 10,000 people were cured from deadly virus infection.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 count increased to 62,228. As many as 2,682 people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours. Citing the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government is likely to extend the lockdown.

Tamil Nadu continued to see a surge in coronavirus cases. It was the second state to record 20,000 coronavirus cases, after Maharashtra.

Delhi recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. The total number of patients in the national capital stood at 17,386.