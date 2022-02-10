Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 10, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

HEADLINE STORY

India’s biggest state holds election in key test of Modi’s popularity

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the PM’s NCC Rally in New Delhi on January 28, 2022. (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh began voting on Thursday (10) in the first of a series of local elections that will be a key test of the popularity of prime minister Narendra Modi and his ruling party.

With a population almost as big as that of Brazil, keeping power in the bellwether state would give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a boost in its bid for a third successive victory at nationwide parliamentary polls due by 2024.

In Vrindavan, a Hindu holy city around 160 km (100 miles) south of India’s capital New Delhi, saffron-clad monks bundled up against the winter cold waited in line with other locals to cast their votes.

“If people want to have a good government, then they have to come out to vote”, said 41-year-old Acharya Udit Narayan Diwedi, who said he voted for the BJP.

Defeat in Uttar Pradesh, or in any of the other three states it holds that also stage elections this month, would add to pressure on the Hindu nationalist party amid criticism of high unemployment and its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If the BJP loses, especially in UP, that will be a big setback,” said Rahul Verma, a fellow at New Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Policy Research. “But you can call this a semi-final. The game in 2024 will be very, very different.”

For the main opposition Congress party, led by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, the calculation appears more bleak. Of the five states where voting begins this month, it holds only Punjab in the northwest.

“Congress desperately needs to win states, even if it’s smaller states, just to get back in the habit of winning. Otherwise they are in trouble,” Verma added.

Failure to do so would lead to more questions over the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, whose father, grandmother and great-grandfather have all served as prime ministers but who has struggled to dent Modi’s high ratings.

Hindu-Muslim tensions

During campaigning, the BJP has appealed to large Hindu majorities in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Both are home to important holy sites, some of which are disputed by Hindus and minority Muslims.

Opinion polls suggest the party will win the vote in both states, despite some opposition parties seeking to mirror its Hindu-first agenda and appeal to its support base.

“We have seen all political parties playing within the same field of the BJP,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, author of a biography of Modi, on the campaign so far. “That is one of their biggest successes.”

Congress and activists have criticised the approach, saying that it risks stoking communal tensions that have flared up into deadly violence in the past.

Yogi Adityanath, a hardline Hindu monk who is seeking re-election as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, touted his record on fighting crime, and said that law and order took precedence over religion.

“My government dealt with the issues of corruption,” he told a small group of reporters.

“Law and order has improved markedly and police action during my rule was taken against gangsters and mafia groups without discriminating on the basis of their caste or religion.”

Uttar Pradesh, home to around 200 million people, votes in seven phases ending on March 7, while most other states begin polling in the coming days. Counting in the five states begins on March 10, with the results expected soon after.

The BJP faces a challenge from Congress in the northeastern state of Manipur, while in the western state of Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to expand its reach beyond its traditional base of India’s capital New Delhi.

The fifth state, Punjab, looks like a close contest between the ruling Congress, AAP and several regional parties.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Kim Leadbeater seeks return of bodies of British victims of Gujarat riots
INDIA
Malala: Ban on hijab in schools is ‘horrifying’
INDIA
Everest’s highest glacier may disappear by 2050: study
INDIA
Yogi Adityanath seeking re-election touts record on jobs, crime
News
Johnson faces renewed pressure to apologise to Starmer
News
Johnson reshuffles team to rescue his administration
News
MPs urge ministers to introduce mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting
HEADLINE STORY
Adani overtakes Ambani to become Asia’s richest
HEADLINE STORY
India summons South Korean envoy over Hyundai’s Kashmir tweet
News
After Labour leader hounded, Johnson under pressure over slur
HEADLINE STORY
Hyundai India faces boycott calls over Pakistan partner’s tweet
HEADLINE STORY
Sunder Katwala: Is the UK ready for Rishi Sunak?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Alia Bhatt grooves to the beats of dhol in the…
Kim Leadbeater seeks return of bodies of British victims of…
Empowering brown women
India’s biggest state holds election in key test of Modi’s…
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj to debut on June 10
The rise of underworld brothel madam Gangubai Kathiawadi
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE