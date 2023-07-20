Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 20, 2023
Indian Wrestling Federation chief get bail extension in sexual harassment case

Six female wrestlers have filed a complaint against Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and intimidation during training camps and international competitions

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves after the first day of Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A New Delhi court on Thursday (20) extended the bail of Brij Bhushan Singh, the chief of India’s wrestling federation, who is facing allegations of sexually harassing female wrestlers, as reported by ANI.

Brij Bhushan Singh, who is also a federal lawmaker from prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, was initially granted interim bail for two days on Tuesday, which has now been converted to regular bail.

According to ANI, the court set several conditions for the bail, including a directive that the accused must not “directly or indirectly” influence complainants or witnesses.

Additionally, Singh is prohibited from leaving the country without the court’s permission.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 28.

Six female wrestlers have filed a complaint against Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and intimidation during training camps and international competitions.

On July 7, the court had issued summons against Singh in the case, having determined that there was enough evidence to proceed against him.

The court had then taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed against Singh.

The Delhi Police had lodged a chargesheet against Singh, a six-time member of parliament, on June 15, citing Sections 354, 354A, 354D, and 506 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

These sections pertain to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation, respectively.

Singh has refuted all the allegations made against him.

(With inputs from Reuters)

