Indian single malt whisky Godawan debuts in London

INDIAN single malt whisky Godawan, crafted in Rajasthan by Diageo India, has launched in London.
The whisky is named after the Great Indian Bustard.
Godawan is made using six-row Indian barley and is matured in the arid desert climate of Rajasthan.
Two variants are available: 01 Rich & Rounded, featuring caramel, raisin, and apricot notes, and 02 Fruit & Spice, offering hints of ginger, coconut, and roasted coffee.
Priced at £65, the whisky is now available across London.
Speaking about the launch, Hina Nagarajan, CEO and managing director of Diageo India, said, “With its distinctive quality and exceptional craftsmanship, we’re excited to introduce this award-winning Indian single malt to the UK market.”