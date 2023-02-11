Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Indian teen missing in US for over 3 weeks fled home fearing father’s sacking, deportation

Tanvi Marupally from Conway, Arkansas was last seen in her neighbourhood on January 17 when she left for school on the bus, the Conway Police Department (CPD) said.

Photo credit: Conway Police Department/Facebook

By: Mohnish Singh

A 14-year-old Indian-American school girl has been missing for more than three weeks in the US state of Arkansas, with the police indicating that she might have run away due to the fear of leaving America as her father faced the possibility of retrenchment amidst the layoffs in the tech industry.

Tanvi Marupally from Conway, Arkansas was last seen in her neighbourhood on January 17 when she left for school on the bus, the Conway Police Department (CPD) said.

Police said they believe one of the possible reasons why she ran away was a fear of her family being deported, kark.com reported.

Tanvi’s parents believe that their daughter ran away because of the family’s tenuous immigration status. They say even though they’ve legally lived and worked in the US for many years, hoping and trying to acquire citizenship, the country’s immigration system has left them out in the cold, katv.com reported.

Her father, Pavan Roy Marupally, who works in a tech company faced the possibility of losing his job due to ongoing layoffs in the technology sector.

However, he has informed the CPD that he is no longer at risk of losing his job and that leaving the country is not a concern at this time, kark.com reported.

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers have been laid off since November last year, including some record numbers in companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon.

As per some industry insiders, between 30 to 40 per cent of them are Indian IT professionals, a significant number of whom are on H-1B and L1 visas.

According to LayoffTracker.com, 91,000 were laid off just in January 2023 and this number may grow in the coming months. This has a huge impact on them, and their families, especially on the H-1B holders who would need to leave the US immediately within 10 days beyond the H-1B grace period.

Her mother, Sridevi Eadara, also lost her job, the report added.

Sridevi had to return to India alone and reapply for a visa as a dependent of Pavan. It took a year before she could return to be with her family, katv.com reported.

When asked by his daughter what they would do should he lose his work visa, Pavan told her not to panic.

“I said…let you and your mom first go back to India, let me figure out what and how the system works out, get a proper job, and then call you back,” Pavan said.

“(She said) what, go back to India? Why should I go back to India? I’ve been here.” Her parents believe the prospect of being ripped from her home in the US was too much for their daughter, the report added.

“It is a big deal, any time a child leaves it’s a big deal,” Conway Police Spokesperson, Lacey Kanipe said on Tuesday.

“We’re continuing to remain positive, our goal is to reunite her with her family,” Kanipe said.

The community and the CPD continue to search for her and now there’s a reward for whoever can find her.

The CPD said they asked the US Marshals Service and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their assistance with this investigation.

Tanvi’s family is offering a USD 5,000 reward in hopes of bringing her home.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Pizza delivery driver who sexually assaulted teens jailed for 22 years
HEALTH
Long-term air pollution exposure raises depression risk: studies
News
Talent discovery scheme increase BAME representation in English football
HEALTH
Are you battling sleep disorder, digestion woes or menstrual cramps? These herbal teas offer immense…
Sports
Jadeja was fined 25% of the match fee for applying cream without the umpires’ permission
News
Double amputee Hari Budha Magar aims to scale Mt. Everest
News
Why Sikhs in England, Wales at risk of facing ‘unlawful’ ban from entering…
News
Neil Basu calls Prevent review an ‘insult to counter-terrorism professional’
News
Indian mission reaches out to students after five Keralite care home agents handed…
News
Covid hero who was honoured by Queen faces deportation to India
News
India’s Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking a complete ban on BBC
News
Indian woman goes blind due to smartphone vision syndrome – Doctor’s tweet goes…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW