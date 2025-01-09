Indian tech innovations to shine at CES 2025, says top executive

THE INDIAN technology sector continues to capture attention, with several startups and entrepreneurs showcasing their innovations at CES 2025, the world's largest tech event.

John Kelley, vice president and show director of CES, described the Indian tech story as “fascinating” and highlighted its growing global significance.

“The Indian story is a really interesting story. It's definitely the one that's grown over the last several years,” Kelley told PTI in an exclusive interview.

CES 2025, organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will be held from 7 to 10 January. It will feature over 4,500 exhibitors, including 1,400 startups and 1,100 speakers across more than 300 sessions. Indian startups and entrepreneurs will be among the participants showcasing cutting-edge products and solutions.

Kelley noted that India is increasingly playing a key role in the global technology ecosystem. “The Indian tech story, I think it's really fascinating because again, it's more advanced technologies, more sophisticated types of technologies. It's a lot of homegrown technologies,” he said.

During a press conference, Kelley mentioned that CES 2024 had hosted the first Indian pavilion. He described it as an exciting moment, with smaller Indian enterprises using the platform to introduce their innovations. “We hope that the Indian story continues to grow at CES,” Kelley added.

The CES website lists several Indian companies and organisations participating this year, including CMAI Association of India, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), Avishkaran Industries, and Neurostellar. Many Indian startups will also present AI-powered innovations.

This year, the Motwani Jadeja Foundation is hosting the India Pavilion, featuring 10 startups. Asha Jadeja Motwani, an Indian-American venture capitalist, said the pavilion exemplifies India's rising startup ecosystem.

One of the featured startups, Mustard Glasses Inc, is showcasing its smartglasses designed with privacy-first technology and AI.

Team members Himanshu Verma, Ashish Verma, and Vineet Shetty presented the product at ‘CES Unveiled’ on Sunday. Speaking to PTI, Ashish Verma expressed pride in presenting their work at the event.

The ESC also highlighted its role in hosting the India Pavilion, featuring over 25 leading Indian tech companies. In a statement, ESC said the event provides a unique opportunity to experience India's technological advancements and connect with industry leaders shaping the future.

According to Kelley, CES 2025 will have about 40 per cent of its attendees and exhibitors from outside the United States, making it a truly global event.

Delegates from around 160 countries are expected, with about 50,000 participants travelling from outside America.

(With inputs from PTI)

