Indian state to open dedicated liquor shops for women

CENTRAL Indian state of Madhya Pradesh will set up dedicated liquor shops for women to facilitate safe and hassle-free buying.

Reports said these outlets would dispense high-end foreign liquor.

Initially, exclusive women shops will be opened in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

These shops would stock wine and whiskey brands that are popular among women.

These outlets are in-line with shops in New Delhi and Mumbai and would allow sale of only foreign liquor, government said.

As per plans these new liquor shops will be opened in malls and up market places where women can comfortably buy liquor.

By opening new shops the government eyes an addition revenue of Rs 20 billion.

The expected revenue in 2019-20 from liquor sales is Rs 135 billion.