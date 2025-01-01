Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Indian pub near Anne Hathaway’s cottage faces demolition

The Cask N Tandoor pub was opened in March by hotelier Rakesh Singh

Indian pub near Anne Hathaway’s cottage faces demolition

The Cask N Tandoor pub

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 01, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

AN Indian gastropub located just 200 metres from Anne Hathaway’s cottage, a historic site linked to William Shakespeare, is under threat of demolition due to planning disputes.

The Cask N Tandoor pub, opened in March by hotelier Rakesh Singh, is part of the Burnside Hotel in the Warwickshire village of Shottery. However, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust claims the pub breaches a legal covenant limiting development on the land and has started legal action against Singh, according to reports.

Anne Hathaway’s cottage, a timber-framed house dating back to 1463, is a key attraction for visitors exploring Shakespeare’s legacy. The trust argues that the gastropub, known for its tandoori dishes and lively atmosphere, disrupts the rural character of the conservation area and negatively impacts the local community.

Stratford-on-Avon district council rejected Singh’s retrospective application for planning permission on 16 December, citing concerns over biodiversity, overdevelopment, and the conservation area’s character. Despite this setback, Singh has indicated plans to appeal the decision or submit a revised application.

Local residents have voiced strong objections, citing issues such as noise, light pollution, and environmental damage. One neighbour complained about late-night disturbances from customers and bright spotlights affecting her property during winter. Another remarked that the pub’s location was inappropriate, particularly given the influx of tourists visiting Anne Hathaway’s cottage.

Villagers also expressed concerns about increased traffic and the pub’s effect on wildlife and a nearby brook. “This is not the right place for a loud sports bar and Indian restaurant,” one local resident commented.

The pub, featuring a 6-foot-wide sports screen, promotes itself as offering a vibrant atmosphere. However, critics say this clashes with the tranquil setting of the historic village.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust stressed that the development violates planning policies and existing covenants. A spokesperson stated, “The works have overdeveloped the site, disregarding the character of the area and the amenities of surrounding properties, including Anne Hathaway’s cottage.”

Stansgate Planning, representing Singh, said it is reviewing the council’s reasons for refusal and considering its next steps.

noise pollutionshakespeare birthplace trustanne hathaway

Related News

Father of Sara Sharif attacked in prison
News

Father of Sara Sharif attacked in prison

Twenty councillors in Nottingham resign from Labour
News

Twenty councillors in Nottingham resign from Labour

Jess-Phillips-Getty
Featured

Debate over public inquiry into Oldham child abuse cases

More For You

Baroness-Casey-Getty

The commission, starting its work in April 2025, will be led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock. (Photo: Getty Images)

Labour delays social care reform to 2028, launches new commission

THE LABOUR government has postponed a planned overhaul of social care until 2028, announcing an independent commission led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock.

The commission, starting its work in April 2025, will focus on medium-term challenges in its first phase, expected to conclude by mid-2025. Its second phase will address long-term issues, with recommendations due by 2028, as reported by The Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
uk-snow-getty

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in effect for most of the UK from Saturday to Monday. (Representational image: Getty)

Temperatures drop to -7.9 degrees Celsius amid snow warnings

TEMPERATURES in the UK fell to -7.9 degrees Celsius overnight as an Arctic blast swept across the country, with warnings of heavy snow and significant disruption over the weekend.

Benson in Oxfordshire recorded the coldest temperature, followed by Shap in Cumbria at -7.5 degrees Celsius and Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway at -6.4 degrees Celsius.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ancient dinosaur track site found in UK quarry

Dinosaur fossils are displayed at auction house Christie's in London, Britain. Christie's/Handout via REUTERS

Ancient dinosaur track site found in UK quarry

BRITISH researchers have unearthed some 200 dinosaur footprints dating back 166 million years in a find believed to be biggest in the UK.

Teams from Oxford and Birmingham Universities made the "exhilarating" discovery at a quarry in Oxfordshire in central England after a worker came across "unusual bumps" as he was stripping clay back with a mechanical digger, according to a new BBC documentary.

Keep ReadingShow less
GPs in UK struggle with emotional exhaustion, study reveals

Family doctors are "particularly vulnerable" because of their "prolonged exposure to patients' suffering and trauma" (Photo for representation: iStock)

Getty Images

GPs in UK struggle with emotional exhaustion, study reveals

MOST family doctors in Britain are finding it difficult to show care and understanding to their patients due to extreme tiredness and emotional strain, a troubling new survey has revealed.

The study, conducted by the Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland, found that seven in ten GPs are experiencing what experts call "compassion fatigue" - a state where they're too worn out to properly empathise with their patients' problems.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sadiq Khan’s knighthood sparks 'mixed reactions from family'

London mayor Sadiq Khan (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan’s knighthood sparks 'mixed reactions from family'

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has shared that his recent knighthood has been met with contrasting opinions within his family, with his children playfully accusing him of "selling out."

Recognised in the first New Year honours list under Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Sadiq expressed both gratitude and humility for the distinction.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications