Indian pub near Anne Hathaway’s cottage faces demolition

AN Indian gastropub located just 200 metres from Anne Hathaway’s cottage, a historic site linked to William Shakespeare, is under threat of demolition due to planning disputes.

The Cask N Tandoor pub, opened in March by hotelier Rakesh Singh, is part of the Burnside Hotel in the Warwickshire village of Shottery. However, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust claims the pub breaches a legal covenant limiting development on the land and has started legal action against Singh, according to reports.

Anne Hathaway’s cottage, a timber-framed house dating back to 1463, is a key attraction for visitors exploring Shakespeare’s legacy. The trust argues that the gastropub, known for its tandoori dishes and lively atmosphere, disrupts the rural character of the conservation area and negatively impacts the local community.

Stratford-on-Avon district council rejected Singh’s retrospective application for planning permission on 16 December, citing concerns over biodiversity, overdevelopment, and the conservation area’s character. Despite this setback, Singh has indicated plans to appeal the decision or submit a revised application.

Local residents have voiced strong objections, citing issues such as noise, light pollution, and environmental damage. One neighbour complained about late-night disturbances from customers and bright spotlights affecting her property during winter. Another remarked that the pub’s location was inappropriate, particularly given the influx of tourists visiting Anne Hathaway’s cottage.

Villagers also expressed concerns about increased traffic and the pub’s effect on wildlife and a nearby brook. “This is not the right place for a loud sports bar and Indian restaurant,” one local resident commented.

The pub, featuring a 6-foot-wide sports screen, promotes itself as offering a vibrant atmosphere. However, critics say this clashes with the tranquil setting of the historic village.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust stressed that the development violates planning policies and existing covenants. A spokesperson stated, “The works have overdeveloped the site, disregarding the character of the area and the amenities of surrounding properties, including Anne Hathaway’s cottage.”

Stansgate Planning, representing Singh, said it is reviewing the council’s reasons for refusal and considering its next steps.