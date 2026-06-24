Why Indian Polo Day means so much to me

There are some occasions in life that entertain you for a few hours, and then there are those that touch something much deeper.

For me, Indian Polo Day at Guards Polo Club in Windsor is one of the latter.

Having attended for a number of years now and enjoyed the hospitality at Guards, I have come to appreciate not only the exceptional polo on display, but also the unique atmosphere and sense of tradition that make the polo club such a special place.

July 18 sees the second edition of this wonderful event, celebrating the close ties between two great polo-playing nations - Britain and India.

The day begins with the final of the 18-goal Indian Polo Challenge Shield, followed by the Jaipur Trophy, when the world-famous Jaipur Polo Team, led by the Maharaja of Jaipur, takes on a strong team from Guards Polo Club.

For most spectators, it promises to be a superb day’s sport.

For me, it is also a journey back in time.

Polo is woven into my family’s history.

My grandfather and great-grandfather were both polo players in Lahore a way before 1947. On my father’s side, horses were part of everyday life. Riding, hunting and polo were not occasional hobbies; they were passions pursued with pride and dedication.

Family stories were full of horses, tournaments, friendships and adventures on the polo field.

Then came Partition.

Like millions of others, my family’s world changed forever. As Hindus, they were forced to leave Lahore and rebuild their lives elsewhere in India. They lost their homes, their land and the world they had known.

Yet, remarkably, they did not lose their spirit. Nor did they lose their love for polo.

I have always found that deeply inspiring.

Because heritage is not simply about possessions or places. It is about values. It is about carrying forward those things that enrich our lives and passing them to the next generation.

And so it has been in our family.

Today, my son is a polo player. We are now at least five generations connected to this beautiful sport. Whenever I watch him play or simply speak with enthusiasm about horses and polo, I cannot help but think of my great grandfather. There is something profoundly moving about seeing a tradition survive wars, upheaval and migration, only to flourish again in another country.

That is why Indian Polo Day means so much to me. It is not simply a sporting fixture. It is a celebration of continuity.

Roshan Doug's son at the event Roshan Doug

Polo is also a wonderful symbol of the friendship between Britain and India. While its roots stretch back many centuries, the modern game flourished in India and was embraced wholeheartedly by the British.

Over time, it became a shared passion and an enduring bond between the two countries.

The India Cup and Indian Polo Day celebrate precisely that spirit.

There is something deeply uplifting about seeing people from different backgrounds gathered to enjoy the same traditions, admire the same horsemanship and applaud the same moments of brilliance on the field.

The atmosphere at Guards Polo Club is always special. There is elegance, certainly, but there is also warmth. Families stroll across the grounds, old friends reunite, newcomers are welcomed, and conversations flow as easily as the summer sunshine. The horses are magnificent, the skill of the players breathtaking, and the occasion carries with it a quiet sense of occasion and pride.

Most of all, it reminds me that heritage is not something to apologise for.

Nor is it something to keep behind glass.

The best traditions are living traditions. They are shared generously. They evolve with time while remaining rooted in enduring values: excellence, friendship, respect and a love of beauty.

Indian Polo Day embodies all of these things.

As someone whose life has been shaped by both India and Britain, I find that immensely heartening. My family’s story belongs to both countries. The sport my grandfather loved in Lahore is celebrated today at Windsor.

The traditions he cherished continue to inspire a new generation.

That, to me, is the very best kind of heritage.

So when I stand beside the field this July, watching the Jaipur Polo Team contest the Jaipur Trophy and witnessing another chapter in this remarkable story, I shall feel not nostalgia, but gratitude.

Gratitude for those who came before us.

Gratitude that such traditions endure.

And gratitude that, through polo, Britain and India continue to celebrate a friendship that has enriched both nations for generations.

That is not merely history. That is a living legacy. And it is one I am proud to call my own.