  • Tuesday, June 20, 2023
News

Indian nationals arrested for defrauding elderly woman in US

Parth Patel, 33, and Jayarami Kuruguntla, 25, were arrested and booked by the Ocala Police Department

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

TWO Indian citizens have been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding a 69-year-old woman of $80,000 through a phone scam.

A media report said that Parth Patel, 33, and Jayarami Kuruguntla, 25, were both arrested and booked by the Ocala Police Department when the woman grew suspicious of the scammer’s attempt to get $50,000 the third time.

The woman received a pop-up message on her iPad on May 23 claiming her bank had been compromised and that she needed to call on a number. When she called on the provided phone number, the scammer told her she was a suspect in a child pornography case.

The scammer told the victim that a $30,000 purchase of child pornography was made in China and in order to fix the issue, she needed to pay $30,000 within 72 hours, the report said.

According to police, the woman was instructed to go to a gas station to transfer the money via BitCoin.

The next day, they called her again and told her to transfer another $50,000 in cash in a paper sack.

The scammers attempted to get another $50,000 from the woman that following day, but this time, officers were waiting, police said.

