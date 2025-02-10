Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Indian mica paintings capture‘common man’ of 18th century

Author Ratna Vira traces development of unique style fuelled by European influences in new book rt Under the Indian Sun: Evolution of Artistic Themes in the British Period

Indian mica paintings capture‘common man’ of 18th century

Mica paintings focused on daily life, traders, customs and costumes

Amit Roy
By Amit RoyFeb 10, 2025
Amit Roy
See Full Bio

RATNA VIRA, author of Art Under the Indian Sun: Evolution of Artistic Themes in the British Period – it contains stunning paintings of “ordinary” people in 18th century India done on mica – seems to be a renaissance woman.

Or a Delhi celebrity with a very busy life. She writes fiction and non-fiction, paints and collects art.

She talked to Eastern Eye when she was in the country at the end of last year to launch her book at two venues – the Travellers Club in Pall Mall, London, and at the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development at Somerville College at the university.

First of all, what is mica?

She says it is used in cosmetics. A fuller explanation is that “mica is a naturally occurring mineral dust that is used in cosmetics to add colour and shimmer”.

She didn’t set out to write the book. It’s just that she chanced upon some mica paintings, until the subject, she admits, became an obsession.

She dimly remembered that “my grandfather, who is from Bihar” – not the most arty place in India – “showed me some mica paintings years ago”.

But why paint on mica at all? Why not on canvas or on paper?

“Mica paintings are on thin mica sheets and they look like glass paintings which were very popular in Europe,” she says. “Mica mimicked that quality of glass. The reason why mica is popular is its luminosity, the fact it is very smooth. The fact that the paint does not sink in made it very vulnerable and brittle. So what remains of mica paintings is extremely valuable in terms of the story they tell and the various themes.

“In India, the mica came from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Indian artists began to paint on them. The type of mica used is called Muscovite. One of the theories is that mica was cheaper than paper. In some of the paintings, the artist has painted on both sides of the mica sheet, giving it a three-dimensional effect.”

She holds up the cover of her book: “You see the shadow (from the other side) which gives it the three-dimensional effect.”

In Mughal paintings, “the face is shown in side profile and there’s a lot going on”.

In contrast to the maharajahs and emperors depicted in Mughal paintings, the “common man” was featured in mica painting. There was a change of patrons from rulers to East India Company officials.

The coming of the Europeans brought a “democratisation” of the arts, she acknowledges. “The East India Company officials could afford to buy the art.”

Vira, who was assisted by her son, Shauryya Vira – he is credited as co-author – says: “The focus shifted from court scenes to daily life, to bazaar scenes, to the spice seller, the vegetable seller, their customs and costumes. They have barbers, snake charmers. Often just one person. The trades people are called firka. The firka albums are really, really fascinating, because they were always done in couples: man and woman. It was also about daily life as the country was hurtling through colonisation.

“What developed is a unique style: Indian techniques and colours under European influence. You can also see regional differences between north and south. A network of cities became centres of art – Patna, Murshidabad, Benares (Varanasi) in the north, and Tiruchirappalli and a couple of other places in the south. Suttee (burning of widows) is depicted. Artists depicted what they saw in daily life. The British were appalled and fascinated in equal measures.”

Vira found the mica paintings in private collections.

“There is nothing in this book which is from a museum either in India or in Britain. Collectors were very generous to me, but asked not to be identified. All the pictures in the book have been taken by Amit Pasricha, who is one of India’s top photographers.”

Vira went to St Stephen’s College in Delhi where she read English literature.

“I then did my MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. Then I got a full scholarship to the London School of Economics where I did my MSc.”

Writing Art Under the Indian Sun “was like a jigsaw puzzle that I had to put together. It started when I was walking round in shops finding these paintings. There was a network of people who shared similar interests and exchanged information. Very soon, it became an obsession. If you find one painting, you look for complementary ones. If you find a ghora (horse), you look for the camel driver, and then the elephant guy. A collection evolves over time. It’s the quest, the journey. This art speaks to me.”

Art Under the Indian Sun: Evolution of Artistic Themes in the British Period by Ratna Vira and Shauryya Vira is at Shapero Rare Books, 94 Bond Street, London.

art under the indian sun: evolution of artistic themes in the british periodevolution of artistic themesmica sheetsratna viraindian mica paintings

Related News

'Living like a local in Bali has changed how I see solo travel’
Travel

'Living like a local in Bali has changed how I see solo travel’

Minreet Kaur
Ed Sheeran’s surprise Bengaluru street gig shut down by police: Viral video sparks online debate
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran’s surprise Bengaluru street gig shut down by police: Viral video sparks online debate

'Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen' on ITV1 serves up comfort, good food and family stories
TV

'Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen' on ITV1 serves up comfort, good food and family stories

Super Bowl 2025: Taylor Swift booed, Kendrick Lamar stuns, Trump sparks controversy
Entertainment

Super Bowl 2025: Taylor Swift booed, Kendrick Lamar stuns, Trump sparks controversy

More For You

Jagjit Singh: The ghazal maestro who redefined Indian music

Jagjit Singh

Jagjit Singh: The ghazal maestro who redefined Indian music

ASJAD NAZIR

JAGJIT SINGH is always part of the conversation when discussing India’s greatest and most influential music artists. Born on February 8, 1941, the singer, musician, and composer left behind a lasting legacy before passing away on October 10, 2011, at the age of 70.

Eastern Eye marks the birth anniversary of the silky-voiced maestro by telling his remarkable story – from humble beginnings to making an incredible global impact, suffering an unbearable heartbreak, and creating songs that are still enjoyed by many millions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brasil! Brasil! at the Royal Academy: A journey through Brazilian modernism

Banana Plantation (1927) by Lasar Segall

Brasil! Brasil! at the Royal Academy: A journey through Brazilian modernism

THE Royal Academy has a wonderful, new exhibition called Brasil! Brasil! The Birth of Modernism featuring more than 130 works by 10 Brazilian artists from the 1910s to the 1970s.

As with all great art, it gives you a real feel for Brazil.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vicar played by Rishi Nair takes centre stage in 'Grantchester'

Rishi Nair in Grantchester

Vicar played by Rishi Nair takes centre stage in 'Grantchester'

RISHI SUNAK is now so famous as the first Indian occupant of 10, Downing Street, that when people refer to “Rishi”, it is automatically assumed that people are referring to the former prime minister.

But now, there is a new Rishi in town – and he has smashed the glass ceiling in just as spectacular a manner.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Guide' at 60: The timeless journey of Bollywood’s boldest classic

Waheeda Rehman and Dev Anand in Guide (1965)

'Guide' at 60: The timeless journey of Bollywood’s boldest classic

ASJAD NAZIR

THE most common description of the 1965 classic Guide across the decades is that it was way ahead of its time, and that still holds true today. The marvellously multi-layered movie, based on the best-selling novel The Guide, tackled a range of themes, including adultery, love, betrayal, heartbreak, and a painful path towards redemption.

India’s official entry for the Oscars revolved around a stifled woman walking out of an unhappy marriage and having a live-in relationship with another man, only to be betrayed again after he is imprisoned. The man in question embarks on an unexpected journey towards spiritual redemption.

Keep ReadingShow less
LGBTQ+ representation in global media: How queer stories are evolving

A celebration of queer stories worldwide – diverse, powerful, and unapologetically authentic

LGBTQ+ representation in global media: How queer stories are evolving

Media has transformed from just a form of entertainment into a dynamic platform for representation, validation, and social change. For young queer individuals, seeing their identities reflected authentically on screen can be nothing short of transformative. Positive, nuanced portrayals of queer lives not only encourage self-acceptance but also challenge outdated societal norms, making space for the beautiful diversity of human experiences.

Over the last few years, queer representation in global media has undergone a remarkable evolution, shifting away from harmful stereotypes and embracing stories that are rich, real, and relatable.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc