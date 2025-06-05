Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers carry forward a timeless Sufi tradition

The historic roots in spiritual genre

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers

Sons of the late, legendary Ustad Bahauddin Khan Qawwal

Najmuddin Saifuddin Qawwal Group
Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirJun 05, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

At a time when the spiritual essence of Sufi music is often diluted by commercial reinvention, Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers Qawwali Group stand tall as torchbearers of an unbroken tradition stretching back more than 700 years.

Sons of the late, legendary Ustad Bahauddin Khan Qawwal, the five brothers continue a sacred musical lineage dating back to the 13th century and the disciples of the genre’s founding figure, Hazrat Amir Khusro.

As they bring their stirring performances to audiences across the UK, the group shares stories from their journey, memories of landmark concerts, and the profound responsibility of carrying forward a legacy rooted in devotion, discipline and divine inspiration. The brilliant brothers – Muhammad Najmuddin, Saifuddin Mehmood, Zafeeruddin Ahmed, Mughisuddin Hasan and Ehtishamuddin Husain – also reflect on their inspirations and the best advice given to them by their legendary father.

How do you reflect on your journey as a group?

We have been on a meaningful journey since childhood, dedicated to presenting traditional qawwali to the world. But this journey began long before us – our family’s connection to qawwali dates back to Hazrat Amir Khusro’s time in the 13th century. Our ancestor was part of the very first qawwali group. So, this is a spiritual journey that has continued across generations, and it lives on through our current UK tour.

What has been your most memorable moment?

We have many wonderful memories – one was performing at Millennium Park in 2013, during the Chicago World Music Festival, where nearly 12,000 people sang along with us. In 2012, on the USA Worldfest tour, we had 1,500 school students singing qawwalis with us. On that same tour, we also performed at the triennial Jewish-Christian-Muslim interfaith dialogue.

Which other moments stand out?

In 2011, we performed at the inauguration of the Islamic Block of Metropolitan Museum in the US. A special highlight was collaborating with the Moroccan group Hassan Hakmoun Ensemble to present a kalam that merged qawwali with Gnawa – a form of African devotional music. In 2002, during a tour of Iran, we performed to an audience of 8,000, who all sang Persian kalaams with us. Honestly, every time we step on stage, it feels special.

How important is live performance to you personally?

We absolutely love performing live. The audience response energises us and adds momentum to our performance. That shared connection is what motivates us to give every show our all and create something unforgettable.

How much do you enjoy touring the UK and performing here?

We always enjoy performing in the UK. After Pakistan and India, the UK has the greatest appreciation for traditional qawwali and music with classical roots. Audiences here are excellent listeners who understand and value authentic qawwali. We hope to see everyone during our current tour, which is being organised by Jay Visvadeva of Sama Arts Network.

What can audiences expect from your shows?

As always, we will give our best kalaams and strive for perfection so UK audiences can experience traditional qawwali in its purest, most powerful form – deeply rooted in ancient tradition.

How do you generate so much power on stage?

Our uniqueness lies in our collective strength – we have always performed as a group rather than relying on a frontman. While many groups have just one or two lead singers, we have five. Audiences appreciate that and are often amazed that each member plays an essential role in the performance. That is why our shows are so dynamic and full of energy.

Najmuddin Saifuddin & BrothersThem performing liveNajmuddin Saifuddin Qawwal Group

Tell us about the documentary you have made.

The documentary, produced by Kamran Anwar and Professor Katherine Schofield, traces the emergence, history and evolution of qawwali. It goes right back to the disciples of Hazrat Amir Khusro, who is recognised as the first qawwal in history. We are proud to say our ancestor was part of that original group.

How important is it to carry forward a legacy that stretches back centuries?

We are descendants of the leader of the first Qawwal Bachchay group. Ours is a continuous legacy spanning 25 generations, and we will continue to carry it forward. It is both our honour and our responsibility to preserve and pass on this tradition.

What do you most admire about your father, Ustad Bahauddin Khan Qawwal?

He was a true legend of the Khusro tradition. He believed in achieving perfection in every aspect of his work, art, and performance. He taught us every element of this tradition and was generous in sharing his knowledge, not just with us but with anyone who came to him. That is why his legacy extends far beyond the family.

What was the greatest lesson he taught you in your journey?

He always said, “Remain a disciple – never believe you are a teacher.” Being a disciple means you stay open to learning, remain inspired, and keep striving for perfection. The moment you think of yourself as a master, you stop growing, and others start questioning you.

What inspires you as a group?

We are inspired by simplicity, purity and excellence in performance. Our father never stopped striving for more, even though he was revered worldwide. He remained rooted in the Khusro tradition, and that focus continues to guide us. Our audiences also inspire us – whether we are performing for a few or for thousands, the energy they give back fuels us.

Why do you think Sufi music remains timeless and beloved?

Because it originates from the soul and speaks to the spirit. It brings calm, stillness and a sense of divine connection. Sufi music carries a universal message of love, humanity, equality, humility, peace and unity – all beautifully expressed through hypnotic rhythms and heartfelt vocals.

Why should people come to your upcoming UK shows?

Because the kind of qawwali we present is rare. It is not the inauthentic, Bollywood-style version that dilutes the genre. What we offer is real qawwali – in its purest form – and something you will not hear from any other group.

Najmuddin Saifuddin Qawwal Group are touring the UK until late July. Visit sama. co.uk for dates and ticket information.

divine inspirationinterfaith dialoguelegendary fatherlive performancemusical lineageqawwali groupsacred traditionspiritual essencesufi musictraditional qawwaliuk touruniversal messagenajmuddin saifuddin & brothers

Related News

Teenage boy jailed for seven years over Bhim Kohli murder
News

Teenage boy jailed for seven years over Bhim Kohli murder

Zia-Yusuf-Getty
UK

Zia Yusuf resigns as Reform UK chairman

India Bangladesh border
Asia

Bangladesh says India pushed over 1,200 people across border in a month

More For You

Patrick Gibson

Although IO Interactive has yet to officially confirm the identity

Getty Images

Patrick Gibson linked to James Bond role following 007 First Light trailer reveal

Speculation is growing that Irish actor Patrick Gibson may be involved in the next phase of the James Bond franchise, following the release of the trailer for IO Interactive’s upcoming video game, 007 First Light. The cinematic trailer, which debuted on Wednesday during Sony’s State of Play presentation, showcased a younger version of the iconic British spy, and fans were quick to point out the character’s resemblance to Gibson.

The game introduces a 26-year-old Bond in a third-person action-adventure format, set to release in 2026 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. Within hours of the trailer’s release, social media was abuzz with fans speculating that Gibson is either portraying or voicing the new digital version of Bond.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bryce Dallas Howard and Cast Sparkle in Crime Comedy ‘Deep Cover’ at SXSW London

A post-screening Q&A that revealed how their off-screen camaraderie and improvisational skills helped

Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed shine in crime comedy 'Deep Cover' at SXSW London

The world premiere of Deep Cover lit up the inaugural SXSW London Screen Festival on Wednesday night, with stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed attending a post-screening Q&A that revealed how their off-screen camaraderie and improvisational skills helped shape the film’s comic energy.

The crime caper, directed by Stath Lets Flats creator Tom Kingsley, was screened as the festival’s Centrepiece Headliner and will be available to stream on Prime Video from 12 June.

Keep ReadingShow less
Thug Life

A gangster who faces repeated brushes with death

YouTube/ Saregama Tamil

Thug Life reviews say Kamal Haasan shines but Mani Ratnam’s gangster epic falls flat


Thug Life brings together two giants of Indian cinema, director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan, for the first time since their 1987 classic Nayakan. Hopes were understandably sky-high, especially following Ratnam’s recent success with the Ponniyin Selvan films. Unfortunately, the film struggles to match the weight of its own ambition.

A promising start with technical brilliance

The film opens with style. A gritty voiceover by Haasan sets the tone, followed by a black-and-white flashback in Old Delhi that is visually stunning and thematically rich. Ravi K Chandran’s cinematography and A. Sreekar Prasad’s editing stand out, creating a slick first act filled with betrayal, tension, and dramatic flair.

Keep ReadingShow less
Janhvi Kapoor Channels Sridevi’s Iconic Style with Heartfelt Jacket Tribute

The jacket tribute, blending personal sentiment with fashion

Instagram/ janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s jacket tribute brings Sridevi’s magic back to life

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently paid tribute to her late mother, the legendary Sridevi, by wearing a custom denim jacket inspired by the 1990 Telugu cult classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Janhvi took to Instagram to share the look and express her admiration for the film and her mother’s performance, calling the experience deeply emotional and nostalgic.

In her post, Janhvi described the jacket and film as something she is “obsessed” with. She revealed she had watched the re-released version of the film a few days prior and was reminded of the cinematic magic that brought it to life. “Mumma is like an angel fairy princess and so funny and so cute,” Janhvi wrote, remembering Sridevi’s ethereal screen presence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Beyoncé

Beyoncé rose to fame in the 1990s with Destiny’s Child

Getty Images

Beyoncé set to perform six nights in London on Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé is set to return to London as part of her Cowboy Carter tour, performing six dates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 43-year-old superstar will kick off her London shows on Thursday, with further performances scheduled for 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16 June.

The tour, supporting her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter, began in April in Inglewood, California, and follows her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which also included five nights at the same London venue. Most recently, she performed five shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey, before heading to the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc