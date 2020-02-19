‘Dancing CEO’ becomes social media sensation in India

Dipali Goenka, the 50-year-old CEO & Joint Managing Director of Welspun India, has taken a bold step to dance in the office on Wednesday (19).

The video clip of her dance with her employees went viral with many lauded her attempt.

Goenka shook her leg to the remixed version of the song ‘Muqabla’ from the recently released Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

During her 45 seconds-long performance, fellow employees can be seen joining her and imitating her dance steps.

Dipali later shared the video on Twitter by tagging prominent entrepreneurs Anand Mahindra, Gautam Adani and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, with a comment: “This is my #WorkPlaceHappy. What’s yours?”

Her post caught the immediate attention of many on social media.

Later, Varun Dhawan himself shared the post on twitter with a comment “amazing”.

While replying to Dipali, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that a happy workplace inspires us to see a larger purpose in life and add incredible value to society.

He also shared a similar office scene at Adani.

I totally agree. A happy workplace inspires us to see a larger purpose in life and add incredible value to society. Here’s sharing a similar office scene at Adani.https://t.co/47ymDfofNi — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 19, 2020

“Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture,” Harsh Goenka, Chairman – RPG Enterprises, wrote on Twitter.

Dipali is a graduate in Psychology and has completed the Owner/President Management Program from the Harvard Business School. She is also a trained Kathak dancer of the “Jaipur Gharana”.

Welspun India is a textile company based in Mumbai. It is Asia’s largest and the second-largest Terry Towel producer in the world.